



According to the figures, workers started returning to their downtown desks last week, and Pret a Manger welcomed a comeback with takeaway sandwiches and coffee.

At some companies offering free food and gifts to entice their employees back, activity indicators around central London offices saw a nearly 5% increase.

Data expert Springboard said visits between Tuesday and Friday increased by 4.9% compared to last week, based on London Office Block Tracker. The comparison of the first week back to work after vacation in the UK was skewed by the bank holidays in August.

Pret became the epitome of the chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic as travel restrictions and telecommuting emptied shops purposefully placed near offices and train stations to serve commuters. At the height of the crisis, the chain had to cut thousands of jobs and permanently close some stores.

However, Pano Christou, CEO of the sandwich and coffee chain, said in a weekend interview that he is optimistic about trading downtown after employees returned to the office last week and sales rose 15% in just seven days.

In the first week after vacation, there was an acid test to measure the number of workers returning to areas like the City of London after switching to remote work, he said in the mail on Sunday.

Christou said sales at downtown sandwich shops have now recovered to about 80% of pre-pandemic levels. He also took significant steps at the Prets airport shop after travel restrictions for vaccinated passengers were eased.

He said things have really continued to evolve since Freedom Day in July. We are optimistic and confident that this demand will continue to build for the rest of the year.

The first signs of a commuter revival in the capital appeared on Monday as the London Underground recorded its busiest morning since the outbreak began, but analysts say schools may have played a bigger role than offices in increasing travel. Rush hour travel by subway and bus has also skyrocketed.

Diane Wehrle, Director of Insights at Springboards, said the footsteps of people around her central London office were noticeably stronger than the previous week, but declined as the week progressed. Tuesday’s footprint was 15.6% higher than the previous week, but the weekly comparison through Friday was down nearly 2%. This suggested that employees returned to work from home before the weekend arrived.

Looking at data for the UK as a whole in the first week employees return to the office, Springboard said the footprint remained at a fifth of 2019 levels, but increased by almost the same amount in the 2020s figures.

