



Trade barriers that made the import of Marks & Spencers Percy Pig confectionery one of Brexit’s first victims have been revealed to have cost UK importers an additional $600 million since January.

According to HMRC data analysis, tariffs paid by British companies surged from $1.6 billion in the first half of last year to $2.2 billion in the same period this year.

Percy Pig confectionery was one of 2,000 food product lines affected by rules of origin regulations that came into effect on January 1st with the Brexit trade agreement.

In January, M&S raised the possibility that Percy Pigs could be subject to tariffs in Northern Ireland due to rules of origin. Although manufactured in Germany, it was initially re-exported to Ireland before being brought to England. This trip is now subject to import tax as the tariff exemptions for trade have disappeared as soon as it is exported.

The scale of the impact of these complex rules on importers is only emerging, and provides a lie to the notion that free trade agreements have no cost to business.

Since then, thousands of companies have found that under trade and cooperation agreements, the goods they import are subject to tax if not sufficiently manufactured in the EU.

Trade agencies are reporting that some companies are paying tariffs for ease of trading because the rules are so complex.

Michelle Dale, Senior Manager at UHY Hacker Young, an accounting firm, said:

As a result, tariffs and additional paperwork costs are creating serious challenges for many businesses already struggling to remain profitable in the face of rising costs caused by the pandemic.

The increase in tariffs paid is directly attributable to Brexit because the UK did not pay for goods imported from the EU while it was in the single market.

Under trade agreements, most goods produced or processed in the EU can be imported without customs duties, although there are some differences between the products.

The Percy Pig problem is still a problem for importers over 8 months. William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chamber of Commerce, said: “Across the board, companies are still struggling to figure out the rules of origin.”

If the exporter fails to provide a certificate of origin, the importer may not be able to provide sufficient evidence of the origin of the product, and some say it is easier to pay customs duties.

Fergus McReynolds, director of EU and international affairs for Make UK, which represents manufacturers, said companies are still grappling with rules of origin and the import duties they have to pay.

We didn’t actually see the black and white of the text until Christmas Eve, he said, and didn’t give the company much time to understand the meaning.

He added that there is anecdotal evidence that some companies have found the process difficult and are opting for the option of paying tariffs for ease of trading in order to continue trading.

HMRC Customs Receipts Analyzed by UHY Photo: UHY Hacker Young

Rules of origin apply not only to raw materials, but also to products that have been modified in EU countries and contain ingredients or components outside the EU.

If it is deemed not sufficiently processed in the country, it may not comply with rules of origin, McFergus said.

Manufacturing Northern Ireland also identified difficulties with local traders importing from the UK.

Earlier this year, the trading group’s CEO, Stephen Kelly, told a selection committee for an automaker that was buying axles from a German supplier.

Due to special measures for Northern Ireland that comply with EU rules, the trade should not be subject to customs duties. However, the origin exemption rules did not apply because the axles were first sent to the UK for modification.

