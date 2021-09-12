Veterans Stosur and Zhang win doubles title at US Open





NEW YORK, Sept. 12 (Reuters) – The experience triumphed over the youth as Australia’s Sam Stosur and Chinese Zhang Shuai beat Americans Coco Gauff and Caty McNally 6-3 3-6 6-3 in the a hotly contested US Open women’s doubles final on Sunday.

The duo, who also won the Australian Open together in 2019, produced an almost flawless first set with just two unforced errors, against 10 for Gauff and McNally, who were in their first-ever Grand Slam final.

The teens kept their cool in the second set and Gauff created a breaking point opportunity in Game 8 with a stunning winning forehand to cap a 10-stroke rally that drew cheers from the New York crowd. , before converting and organizing their next service match. to close the whole.

But Stosur, who won his first doubles Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows 16 years ago, and Zhang recovered in the third, fending off the two break points and losing just three first serve points to close the game. .

“It was just such a close fight the whole game, a few points here and there. We stuck together as a team, played aggressively, carried on like we always do, and it paid off,” said Stosur said.

The 37-year-old, who also won the US Open singles title a decade ago, has given her opponents enormous credit, after an emotional Gauff – two decades her junior – confessed that the first autograph she collected was that of the Australian.

“We were playing against a few youngsters again who, although, they are so young, but they have a lot of experience,” said Stosur.

“They’re just playing fearlessly. Thanks to them. I think they’re a very good team. Again, there’s no doubt they’re going to be back in situations like this, tough for the titles. . Not yet, not today. “

It was a rare example of a triumphant youth experience at this year’s US Open, where 18-year-old Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title after beating the 19-year-old Canadian. -year-old Leylah Fernandez in the women’s singles final on Saturday.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis

