COVID-19: UK records 56 additional coronavirus-related deaths and 29,173 cases | UK News





According to the latest figures from the UK government, the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the UK has risen to 56 and the number of confirmed cases has risen to 29,173.

That number is down from the 68 deaths and 37,011 cases recorded on Sunday, and yesterday’s data recorded 156 COVID deaths and 29,547 cases in the UK.

Meanwhile, 27,229 people received the first dose, and a total of 48,422,588 people were vaccinated. And 96,435 people got the second dose.

Infection rates remained at levels in England but increased in Wales and Scotland (uncertainty in Northern Ireland).

In Scotland, where schools can open earlier than in other parts of the UK, tuition has skyrocketed and there are fears that returning to the classroom could spread the infection to the rest of the country.

Scotland’s Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon told Sky News earlier today that there has been a surge in cases across the country, but “we think we are seeing the level of the surge diminish and stabilize.”

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Scotland ‘not at risk’ for another lockdown

She continued to urge people to comply with the rules and fight the coronavirus, saying it is “the most important thing any of us can do” to keep ourselves and others safe ahead of a “challenging and difficult winter period”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline the next steps in the pandemic response next week to avoid another winter lockdown in the background of high COVID-19 cases, the return of flu season and added pressure on the NHS.

He is expected to repeal some of the powers of the coronavirus law, including economic closures, restrictions on events and gatherings, and temporary closures of schools.

However, the powers that are thought to remain include providing sick leave benefits to those quarantined from day one, helping the NHS secure the necessary emergency resources, and directing schools to remain open if they close according to government guidelines.

A decision on how broadly the booster jab program should be rolled out is also expected next week.

The Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI), which advises governments, is expected to publish its recommendations in the coming days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-records-56-further-coronavirus-related-deaths-and-29-173-cases-12406284 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos