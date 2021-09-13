



The UK is lagging behind most European countries in selling and installing low-carbon heat pumps to clean exhaust fumes from heating homes, data shows.

The UK tied for the top spot among 21 European countries for heat pump sales last year, with 1.3 units sold per 1,000 households, according to figures provided to Greenpeace UK by the European Heat Pump Association.

At the other end of the scale, Norway saw 42 heat pumps sold per 1,000 households in 2020, followed by Finland with 39 and Estonia with 29.

And the UK to date ranks second only to Hungary in the proportion of homes with heat pumps installed, providing a clean alternative to gas or oil fired boilers for heating and hot water.

If the government wants a chance to catch up, it needs a decent strategy and plenty of cash for large-scale home sweeps.

By the end of 2020, only 10 in 1,000 people, or 1% of UK households, had a heat pump installed, which is equivalent to 60% of Norwegian households and 43% of Swedish households.

UK home energy use accounts for around 14% of UK greenhouse gas emissions and the majority of UK homes are heated by fossil gas fired boilers that generate carbon dioxide and local air pollution.

Cleaning up pollution in your home requires moving your home to cleaner heating alternatives, such as heat pumps that use electricity to generate heat from the air or the ground.

Although heat pumps are much more efficient at generating energy than gas boilers, they currently have a much higher upfront installation cost, costing around 10,000 for air source pumps and more for ground source kits, although some suppliers may experience a sharp drop in cost. said there is

The government is expected to soon announce plans to reduce the carbon footprint of heated homes, offices and other assets to help achieve the UK’s legally binding goal of reducing greenhouse gases to zero as a whole by 2050.

It has already stated that it wants to install 600,000 heat pumps annually by 2028, but the current level of installation is much lower.

We are confident that upfront costs will fall over the next few years and will help the market lower these costs.

Greenpeace said slow adoption of clean home heating is a missed opportunity to create new long-term green jobs and boost economic growth, and risks undermining Britain’s efforts to cut carbon in homes and deliver on its climate promises.

Environmental groups are urging the government to provide full support to low-income households for installation and energy supplementary measures, such as replacing gas boilers, in advance.

This would require a new public investment of $4.76 billion in the upcoming spending review, Greenpeace said, and an additional $7 billion in energy efficiency measures to sufficiently reduce emissions from homes, Greenpeace said.

Doug Parr, Policy Director at Greenpeace UKs said: The UK already has some of the most obscene homes in Western Europe and is now the last when it comes to clean heating.

This means significant subsidies for heat pump installations, especially for the poorest households, and should eliminate VAT on green home technology and phase out gas boilers early in the next decade, he said.

A business unit spokesperson said the government has worked to significantly accelerate the deployment of heat pumps in the UK from around 35,000 this year to 600,000 per year by 2028.

We will explain how this will be achieved in our upcoming thermal and building strategy, with fairness and affordability for both households and taxpayers at the heart of our plans.

