UK calls for zero global shipping emissions by 2050 as London International Shipping Week kicks off the greenest





UK pushes global transport emissions to reach absolute zero by 2050 Transport Minister sets ambitious global 2050 targets as the UK government announces its vision of zero-emission vessels entering commercial service by 2025. for the next 10 years

The UK, which marks the start of London’s greenest international shipping week, supports the world’s highest absolute zero target for international shipping emissions by 2050, as announced by Transport Minister Grant Shapps today (13 September 2021).

This goal, which must be agreed through the International Maritime Organization, is a significant boost to ambitious targets for the sector, which currently accounts for 3% of global emissions.

The announcement comes as the government kicks off the greenest London International Shipping Week, with a series of initiatives aimed at reducing emissions and making the UK an international leader in the green ocean sector.

In his September 15 speech, the Transport Minister will announce the winners of the multi-million-pound Clean Ocean Demonstration Competition. With a focus on innovative green marine solutions, the competition was launched last November as part of the Prime Minister’s 10 Green Industrial Revolution initiatives.

The Minister of Transport also reiterated the importance of building a thriving maritime sector with a focus on innovation and his commitment to zero-emission ships entering commercial service by 2025, opening up the possibility of cleaner and greener waterway crossings over the next decade. It is expected to highlight the ambition.

These initiatives build on the promise outlined at the world’s leading transport decarbonization plant to seek the establishment of the UK SHORE for Emission Reduction, a dedicated division within the Department for Transport (DfT) focused on the decarbonization of the maritime sector. Follow.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said:

As a maritime nation with a long history and hosting COP26 this year, we are proud to lead the eco-friendly era of the ocean and pave an international path for the future of clean shipping.

We are incredibly excited about the changes taking place in this sector, with the pace of development underscoring the prospect that in the next few years zero-emission merchant ships in British waters will be able to cross green straits in 10 years.

By taking action now, we can drive this global change by creating highly skilled jobs for UK workers and shaping the landscape of clean transport and trade for future generations.

As the greenest transport week to date, the UK is focused on working with the sector to build a strong and sustainable future for the UK’s oceans. As recently published in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, warming is happening faster than previously anticipated. Action is therefore needed across all sectors and the UK will do its best to reduce emissions from transport.

Maritime UK Chairman Sarah Kenny said:

Government leadership on global shipping goals will be welcomed across the sector.

The UK is home to our maritime business and will play a pivotal role in helping most global sectors decarbonise. Fantastic technologies are already being developed and deployed here, and the industry expects close partnerships with governments to accelerate these technologies.

The UK will face the challenge, creating tens of thousands of green jobs in coastal communities across the UK.

International problems require international solutions and the right government is here to lead the regulatory action in London. We can play a leading role in driving change globally, starting with London International Shipping Week.

Throughout this week, ministers and industry will host events to look at progress in the sector.

Starting with a ministerial roundtable at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 13, leaders in this field will discuss how to level the entire UK with a focus on decarbonization, coastal communities, port cities and industry.

The DfT will publish the Maritime Biennial Report on September 14, which outlines the sector’s strengths, the next steps in its recovery from the pandemic, and the progress of its ambitious Maritime 2050 strategy.

On September 15, the Transport Minister will announce the winners of the Clean Ocean Demonstration Competition, and Maritime Minister Robert Courts will open the newest and greenest cruise terminal in Southampton Harbor.

The Ministerial Court will also discuss the future of the British Maritime and the opportunities we present in global construction at a gala dinner on September 16th at the iconic National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, the heart of the British Ocean. trading network.

This week will conclude with the joining of the Minister of Oceans for Mersey Maritime’s annual awards ceremony on September 17, where he will present the DfT Maritime 2050 Award, which celebrates the industry’s action towards the Maritime 2050 ambition we share. .

