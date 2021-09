US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi expresses concern over Saudi torture allegations

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly press conference at the United States Capitol in Washington, United States on September 8, 2021. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12 (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she was “deeply concerned” by allegations of torture of a Saudi aid worker while he was detained in Saudi Arabia.

Aid worker Abdulrahman al-Sadhan was arrested by Saudi authorities in March 2018 and reportedly sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by a 20-year travel ban, according to a statement from the US State Department on 6 April. He was arrested at the Red Crescent Society office in Riyadh, where he worked.

[USN:L1N2LZ0R9]

In a tweet, Pelosi, a Democrat, said Congress would monitor her appeal hearing, which took place on Monday, and “all human rights violations by the regime.”

“Deeply concerned by allegations of torture in detention of aid worker Abdulrahman al-Sadhan. His conviction continues Saudi Arabia’s attack on free speech,” Pelosi tweeted.

Meanwhile, al-Sadhan’s sister said her health was deteriorating.

“We are very concerned for the safety and health of my brothers, who are deteriorating under torture in Saudi detention, while we remain completely deprived of any contact with him,” Areej al-Sadhan wrote on Twitter.

The Saudi Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on either tweet.

The de facto Saudi ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has decided to crush dissent while introducing social and economic reforms to modernize the kingdom. Saudi authorities have detained members of the royal family, activists, intellectuals and clerics.

In an April statement, Geneva-based human rights NGO MENA said al-Sadhan had been brought to justice for running two satirical Twitter accounts and accused of financing terrorism, supporting or defending terrorism. sympathize with the militant group of the Islamic State, and prepare, store and send messages that “would undermine public order and religious values”.

The group also said that al-Sadhan’s family learned that he had been subjected to severe torture in detention, including “electric shocks, beatings which caused fractures, flogging, suspension by the feet. and suspensions in stressful positions, threats of murder and beheading, insults, verbal humiliation. “

Arshad Mohammed reporting; Additional reporting by Nayera Abdallah in Cairo; Editing by Peter Cooney and Diane Craft

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us-house-speaker-pelosi-says-she-is-concerned-about-alleged-saudi-torture-2021-09-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos