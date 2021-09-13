US Open: Medvedev beats Djokovic in men’s final





Medvedev became Russia’s third Grand Slam men’s singles champion. The 25-year-old wins his first major title on his third attempt and becomes the ninth US Open men’s singles champion in the past 14 years.

Medvedev also becomes the first man since Rafael Nadal in 2010 and the second since Ivan Lendl in 1987 to lose just one set en route to a US Open men’s singles title.

He thanked his friends, family and fans for giving him energy throughout the week. He ended his speech by wishing his wife a happy birthday.

“During the tournament I couldn’t think of a giveaway or anything, but if I lose I have to think of a giveaway,” Medvedev said.

Medvedev also praised Djokovic for his achievements.

“To me you are the greatest tennis player in history,” he said.

Djokovic also showed sportsmanship on Sunday, saying Medvedev deserved to win the Grand Slam title.

“I wish you a lot more Grand Slam tournaments, a lot more majors, I’m sure you will be on this stage again in the future,” he said.

Djokovic was looking to win a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title and finish the first Grand Slam on the men’s calendar – winning the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in the same year – since Rod Laver in 1969.

Medvedev, who defeated 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in straight sets to reach the final, was in his third career Grand Slam final, after losing the previous two.

The 25-year-old lost to Rafael Nadal in five sets in the 2019 US Open final and fell in the Australian Open final to Djokovic in straight sets earlier this year.

However, Medvedev has looked menacing throughout this year’s competition, losing just one set on the way to the final where he was able to avenge his Melbourne loss and undermine the hopes of one-year-old Djokovic. for ages.

Following his semi-final victory over Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev said he learned a lot from the lost final to Djokovic in Melbourne.

“He was playing differently from games he played before me, and I wasn’t ready for that, so now I am,” Medvedev said of Djokovic’s tactics.

A moment of growth

For Medvedev, his experience at the 2019 US Open was a time of ups and downs.

During a match, he was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct and visible obscenity. As a result, he became a de facto villain in the eyes of the New York crowd. However, due to his personality, charisma, and excellent playing, he won them back in subsequent turns.

Ahead of this year’s US Open, he was hoping it would be a “romantic” relationship between him and the fans. And since the experience in 2019, he has learned to be just himself.

“Of course I’m taking lessons,” he told CNN Sport ahead of this year’s tournament. “What you should and shouldn’t do on the tennis court. But as a tennis player I’m definitely different.

“It was a new experience that made me believe in myself even more and made me better as a tennis player.”

Leading the male youth revolution

In a promising outcrop of young rising stars of men’s tennis, Medvedev could be at the forefront.

Although he fell at the last hurdle of the grand slam finals, a victory in the ATP Tour finals in 2020 was a watershed moment for the Russian.

He showed his pedigree on the title path, becoming the first player to defeat the world No.1, No.2 and No.3 on the way to victory in the ATP final.

But with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Alexander Zverev both making names on the tennis scene, is Medvedev – with a Grand Slam title to his name – leading the pack?

He revealed after his ATP final victory that he didn’t get much sleep.

“I didn’t get much sleep. There was a lot going on. I replied to most of my messages, all on WhatsApp and most of them on other social networks. [platforms], which takes a while after a big win like this, ”Medvedev said.

“I even managed to play a bit of Formula 1 here at the hotel. It was a busy night. I celebrated with my coach after the match [and] does all the media stuff. I got a good two hours of sleep. “

CNN’s Homero De La Fuente contributed to this report.

