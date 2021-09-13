Abu Dhabi plans to expand Middle East to UK special school provider





Sovereign Wealth Fund Update

Witherslack, one of the UK’s largest providers of special education schools and childcare, will expand in the Middle East after the Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund acquires a majority stake in its business.

Mubadala Capital, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s second-largest sovereign wealth fund, acquired a controlling stake in Witherslack late last month, which operates 18 professional schools, 18 daycare centers and 7 integrated learning centers. agreed with

According to someone familiar with the matter, the Lupton-based Witherslack deal in Cumbria valued the business at £590 million.

Mubadala said it had acquired Witherslack from private equity firm Charme Capital Partners to open facilities in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have large international populations.

Adib Mattar, head of private equity at Mubadala, said the company is “seeking opportunities to bring Witherslack’s knowledge and expertise to the Middle East.”

Mubadala’s investment in Witherslack marks the first entry into the children’s sector by a £240 billion sovereign wealth fund. However, it is already making other investments in healthcare, including the operation of the London Diabetes Center in the UAE capital in partnership with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Imperial College. It also owns Amana Healthcare, an Abu Dhabi-based provider of post-acute rehabilitation services.

The deal follows a multi-billion UAE-UK investment partnership focused on UK healthcare, technology, clean energy and infrastructure. The partnership was signed in March and Mubadala has committed to investing £800m in UK life sciences over five years.

Witherslack invested £80m in the new school and doubled its staff, and Charme bought a majority stake in the company from Livingbridge in 2017 for around £150m. Under the deal with Mubadala, Charme and Livingbridge will retain a minority stake.

“Schools with special education needs for children are a real focus for infrastructure investors right now because they are really in short supply and very profitable,” said Julian Evans, Medical Director at Knight Frank.

Witherslack nearly doubled its pre-tax profit to £14m last year, during which time it received £75m from local authorities to provide care.

Large providers focused on special education are the most profitable in child protection, according to an analysis by consulting firm LaingBuisson. A recent report found that private providers charge an average of £45,105 per year for full-time daytime venues, while schools run by local authorities charge £23,175, a recent report said.

Private equity and infrastructure funds have been funding the UK child care sector over the past decade, fueled by government-funded income. Local authorities in the UK are short on cash but are legally obligated to provide child care, providing the sector with stable returns during the coronavirus crisis.

Witherslack’s sale comes ahead of reports from competition and market authorities for the children’s sector expected this month. Regulators are investigating concerns about the role of private sector providers, including prices being charged to local authorities and lack of availability, which means children are often far from home.

