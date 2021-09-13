Britain’s ambition to eradicate neglected tropical disease is ignored | global development





With the chandelier twinkling in the background, and the grandeur of Downing Street glowing behind it, Boris Johnson solemnly looks into the camera. He said he is celebrating International Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases to raise awareness of this horrific suffering that causes tremendous suffering to developing countries.

He says the UK’s support for some of the world’s poorest areas has made tremendous progress in combating the disease. But there is much more to be done. He warns that more than a billion people are still at risk, which is why the UK fully supports the World Health Organization’s push for massive elimination over the next decade.

There is nothing unavoidable in the weight of this pain. The prime minister said it could be avoided for a video to be aired at the end of January.

But just three months later, as part of massive cuts to aid budgets, it was announced that the government’s flagship program to combat neglected tropical diseases would end. The 200m project, known as Ascend (Accelerating Sustainable Control and Elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases), has been split into two, one in West and Central Africa and two extending across Eastern and Southern Africa and parts of South Asia. Both were scheduled to last until 2022. Instead, it ended two weeks ago.

Boris Johnson spoke about the need to tackle neglected tropical diseases in January 2021.

Experts say this move puts slow and steady progress towards eradicating NTD at risk for years to come. And with him millions of people suffer. In Johnson’s words, at least the suffering of an easily treatable disease, deformity, poverty.

You cannot get rid of the disease in one year. You can’t do two things, says Simon Bush, NTD director at Sightsavers, an NGO that ran Ascend in West and Central Africa. It’s a very long-term approach, but it has proven completely possible. Countries like Ghana have removed trachoma. [an eye disease that can cause blindness]; Togo got rid of lymphofibrosis [a parasitic disease causing severe disfigurement].

A banner in Nigeria where Sightsavers and their partners celebrate the billionth treatment for river blindness. Photo: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

So it’s not just the airy kind of stuff. It can actually happen. The British government has been investing in neglected tropical diseases for many years. Now they have pulled the rug, and the carpet has been removed. I was on a journey of elimination. Some countries have proven that they can. But now its removal has been compromised.

Despite preparing to cut aid budgets from 0.7% of GDP to 0.5% of GDP in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bush said the Department of Foreign Affairs and Development (FCDO) had no reason to expect such a move. He found Ascend, a public-private partnership with the pharmaceutical giant that provided the drug, a fantastic value to the UK taxpayer by the FCDO and before that by the Ministry of International Development.

There was also a Johnson video message from Bush to his colleagues on the ground. Our Prime Minister said this, and I am very proud of it.

Those employees are now baffled by the devastating and sudden end, he says. He adds: They know the impact this will have on the communities in which they work. do they understand it? no. They don’t understand the rationale.

According to Sightsavers, In a short span of time, Ascend has supported 137 million medications for neglected tropical diseases in 12 countries, including Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Had the project continued as scheduled, it would have received about 130 million more treatments and cured five neglected tropical diseases. About 30,000 medical staff would have been trained to monitor and oversee the program. But one of the key factors, says Bush, is that about 450,000 community health workers would have been trained in drug delivery.

Local workers are implementing treatment to prevent river blindness in Nigeria, which affects one in five people worldwide. Photo: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

Drug delivery was a cornerstone of Ascend. A team of trained and trusted volunteers went door-to-door to inform, encourage and administer the medications needed to prevent disease. Pharmaceutical giants like Merck and GlaxoSmithKline are willing to give out billions of dollars of medicines free of charge only if there is a viable means to get them to those in need. This is impossible in the poorest countries.

In Guinea-Bissau, for example, Bush is concerned that NTD goals will no longer be met, including the goal of eliminating lymphofibrosis by next year. He says: There is a very simple reason why it is not being met. Drugs manufactured or in the process of being manufactured will not be shipped from your country. There are no mechanisms or funds to distribute the drug.

He is particularly concerned about efforts to eradicate parasitic infections spread by flies that cause skin irritation, itching, and eventually blindness. The path to getting rid of this disease is about 15-20 years longer than many other diseases, but in West Africa measures to combat the disease do not usually cause patients to lose their sight. But if you miss several treatments each year, you only need 1 to 3 pills a year.

I’m not trying to instill fear in the situation. If left untreated, there is always a risk of disease relapse, he says.

Surgeons perform trachoma surgery in a makeshift operating room in a remote area of ​​Turkana, Kenya. Photo: Tommy Trenchard/Sightsavers

The Sightsavers were unable to fill the $38 million funding hole left by FCDO, but a glimmer of hope on the global picture this week came from Crown Agents, a nonprofit international development firm responsible for East Africa’s Ascend. In a statement, it announced that it had secured $10 million in funding from the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) for new NTD programs in Kenya, Mozambique, Uganda, Tanzania and Zanzibar and Zambia.

However, it cannot replace the giant Ascend. Bush is concerned that his staff will spend the next few months writing up funding proposals rather than working in the field. And the clock is ticking. His main complaint is that the FCDO has given him too little time to cut down on activity and prepare for an orderly departure to undertake some of the most important drug treatments. Instead, panicking, he had to send the team to Liberia during the rainy season, where they got stuck in the mud.

I think it’s a very brutal exit.

An FCDO spokesperson said: The UK has made a significant contribution to protecting millions of people worldwide from such diseases, providing treatment and care, and strengthening health systems. We will still spend more than 10 billion this year on international development, including 1.3 billion on global health.

The seismic effects of the pandemic have made the difficult decision to temporarily cut relief budgets and shut down some programs, including Ascend.

