UK Cancels Coronavirus Vaccine Contract with Balneva, France | covid





The UK government is ending a deal with French pharmaceutical company Valneva to purchase a COVID-19 vaccine, the company said.

The move will hit a vaccine manufacturing plant in Livingston, West Scotland, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited in January.

About 100 million doses of the yet-to-be-approved vaccine have been ordered after the UK increased requests to 40 million in February.

However, during the U-turn process, the government notified the contract termination for alleged breach of contract.

Scottish Health Minister Humza Yousaf told BBC Good Morning Scotland: We are very enthusiastic and will contact the company to secure and secure the future of its facility in Livingston. We hope it does with Valneva.

Clearly, we are clearly seeking more information from the UK government regarding their alleged failure to fulfill their contractual obligations and expect to do so soon.

Valneva shares were down about 40% in early Monday trading.

Vaccine company Valneva SE announced today that it has received a notice of termination from the UK Government (HMG) in relation to the supply contract for VLA2001, a candidate for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The contract provides HMG with the right to terminate. Hyundai Motor Group claimed that it had violated its obligations under the supply contract, but vehemently denies this.

The company said the vaccine candidate is in phase 3 trials and results are expected in the fourth quarter.

Based on these data and MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) approval, Valneva believes that initial approval for VLA2001 could be granted by the end of 2021.

Valneva has been tirelessly committed to working with HMG, including investing significant resources and efforts to respond to HMG’s requests for strain-derived vaccines.

Valneva remains committed to developing the VLA2001 and will strengthen collaboration with other prospects to ensure that the inactivated vaccine can be used in the fight against the pandemic.

