British epidemiologist says immunizing teens against COVID-19 is a top priority | covid





The scientist who helped model Britain’s first lockdown has helped teens get vaccinated as a priority.

Professor Neil Ferguson at Imperial College London and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) told BBC Radio 4s Today that some European countries in which UK immunity levels have vaccinated teens faster than we do. He said he was lagging behind the country.

His remarks came as the prime minister was expected to speak at the country on Tuesday, highlighting how vaccination will become a central part of the response to the coronavirus in the coming months.

After the Joint Committee on Vaccinization and Immunization in the UK said that vaccination of healthy children had too small a margin of benefit and should be vaccinated, the UK’s Chief Medical Officer (CIO) said that children aged 12 to 15 years is advising the government on whether to vaccinate. .

When asked if vaccinating teens in the UK is a way to boost immunity, Ferguson said:

He said Today experts are seeing a slow rise in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths and support further injections.

In the absence of the social distancing measures he has agreed to, he said, we are relying on the immunity of the population.

He added: One is through vaccination and the other is through infection, so the sooner the booster vaccinations are administered, the better in terms of preventing people from becoming seriously ill and reducing transmission.

He said the UK had maintained the lead in Europe for vaccination until recently, but other countries such as Spain, Portugal, France, Italy and Ireland have higher levels of immunization than ours, mainly with 12-15 years of vaccination. said it was because – We age faster than we do.

They have also been vaccinated more recently and we now know that vaccine effectiveness diminishes over time. We always expected, he said, so we have more immunity in the population.

In addition, there are countries in Europe that have significantly higher population immunity than we do because they mainly used the Pfizer vaccine, which is somewhat more effective than the AstraZeneca vaccine against Delta.

Government data through September 11 showed that of the 92,414,463 Covid jabs provided in the UK, 48,422,588 were first doses, up 27,229 from the previous day. The number of second doses increased by 96,435 to 43,991,875.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/13/vaccinating-teenagers-against-covid-is-priority-says-uk-epidemiologist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos