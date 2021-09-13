US News & World Report Releases 2022 College Rankings





For the eleventh year in a row, Princeton University has claimed first place in US News’ Best College ranking … [+] rankings. (Photo by: Loop Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Universal Images Group via Getty Images

US News & World Report today released its 2022 ranking of top colleges, with 1,466 colleges and universities awarding bachelor’s degrees. This is the 37th year for the ranking, an indication of its unique resilience and undeniable influence on students, families and the general public.

For the eleventh year in a row, Princeton tops the list of national universities, followed by Columbia, Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, all of which are tied for second. Williams College tops the list of national liberal arts colleges, and UCLA has once again claimed the top spot among top public universities.

Here are the top five schools in several major categories, defined by mission.

Best national universities (392 schools). National universities offer a full range of undergraduate specializations in addition to masters and doctorates. Many also place an emphasis on research.

1. Princeton University

2. Columbia University, Harvard University, MIT (tied)

5. Yale University

While there have been some minor shuffles in the top five order, these are the same institutions as last year. Of the top 20 national universities, 19 are private non-profit institutions. UCLA was the only public institution in the top 20 last year, and it is the only one again this year.

All of the top 20 schools for 2021 are in the top 20 for 2022, albeit in a slightly different order. This ranking inertia has become predictable, the product of both institutional stability and – despite small annual revisions – of a largely consistent methodology.

Best National Liberal Arts Colleges (223 schools). These colleges focus on undergraduate education and award at least 50% of their degrees in areas such as languages ​​and literature, biology and life sciences, philosophy, cultural studies and science. psychology.

1. Williams College

2. Amherst College

3. Swarthmore College

4. Pomona College

5. Wellesley College

The top five institutions remained unchanged from 2021.

Best national public universities (209 schools)

1. University of California, Los Angeles

2. University of California, Berkeley

3. University of Michigan

4. University of Virginia

5. University of California, Santa Barbara; University of Florida; University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (tied)

Of the top 10 public universities, six were University of California campuses.

Best Public Liberal Arts Colleges (24 Schools)

1. United States Naval Academy

2. American Military Academy

3. US Air Force Academy

4. Virginia Military Institute

5. New Florida College

The only change from last year is that the New College of Florida replaced St. Marys College of Maryland in fifth place.

Best Historically Black Colleges and Universities (78 Schools)

1. Spelman College

2. Howard University

3. Xavier University of Louisiana

4. Hampton University, Morehouse College, Tuskegee University (tied)

Also included are rankings of different types of study programs and other types of institutions such as top regional universities, top value schools, top performance in social mobility, most innovative schools and top schools. best colleges for veterans.

Methodology

US News frequently revises its methodology, but this year there have been no changes to its 17 measures of academic quality or the weights assigned to them. (Data is from schools surveyed in the spring and summer of 2021. ACT and SAT scores primarily reflect testing periods from 2019 to early 2020, before the pandemic disruptions.)

Here are two notable changes this year in the way scores were calculated.

Colleges received full credit on ACT / SAT scores when reported on at least 50% of new entrants for fall 2020. In previous years, the threshold was 75%. This change was a response to the growth of voluntary testing policies and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the fall 2020 admissions process for many schools. Parameters such as average class size, faculty salaries and the two indicators of student debt are now based on two-year averages. Previously, only one year of data was used.

Similar to last year, US News again classified schools “blind”, for which data on SAT and ACT scores were not available. And like last year, these schools received some sort of penalty – they were arbitrarily assigned a value on this indicator that is equal to the lowest average score on a test of a school in the same category.

The move won’t appeal to critics who called on US News to end its practice of using incoming students’ average SAT and ACT scores as part of its ranking. This demand reflected in part the extent to which the pandemic had disrupted the administration of standardized tests.

An updated list of ACT / SAT electives and blinds by the National Center for Fair & Open Testing shows that more than 1,700 colleges and universities will not require the results of applicants’ admission tests for the fall 2022. That’s a significant increase over the past two years, involving more than 73% of all US institutions granting bachelor’s degrees.

_____________

The 2022 ranking variables and their weights for national universities (some weights are slightly different for other types of institutions) are as follows:

Results (40%)

Graduation and retention rate, social mobility (enrollment of Pell Grant students and graduation at a rate close to that of non-Pell students), and two measures of student debt.

Faculty resources (20%)

Class size, ratio of students: professors, average professors’ salary, proportions of professors who are full-time and who have obtained the terminal diploma in their discipline.

Expert opinion (20%)

Reputation assessments where presidents, provosts and deans of admissions provide feedback on other schools.

Financial resources (10%)

Spending per undergraduate student on studies, such as teaching, student services, and research.

Student excellence (7%)

ACT / SAT scores, ranking of the high school class.

Donations to alumni (3%)

The percentage of bachelor’s graduates who donate to their institution in a given year.

__________

This year’s rankings continue last year, a small but significant move towards educational outcomes, as opposed to the premium historically placed on incoming student degrees and institutional inputs. However, concerns remain.

It is still too easy for schools to play on the rankings, in part because of the weight given to the often-maligned reputation survey. The response rate to this survey continues to decline, indicating that respondents themselves may be increasingly skeptical of it. Of the 4,741 academics who sent questionnaires this year, only 34.1% responded, a drop from the response rate of 36.4% in 2020 and a staggering drop from the rate of 43% in 2019. This is a dubious measure, as many academics recognize. He should be interrupted. The various indicators of institutional wealth (e.g., faculty salaries and per student spending) over-reward colleges with abundant resources, resulting in the continued dominance of private colleges in the rankings. And the continued use of ACT and SAT scores is becoming increasingly difficult to justify as institutions abandon their use en masse.

Although different ranking methodologies give different results, among the more well-known systems the overlap – especially at the upper level of schools – is considerable. Nonetheless, the dozens of rankings available produce some interesting contrasts that consumers should keep in mind. By way of example:

Public universities have performed particularly well in Forbes’ revised approach this year, as they did in the Washington Monthlys rankings, which highlight the extent to which colleges promote upward mobility and encourage social and democratic participation of students. students.

The Wall Street Journal / Times Higher Education rankings use several standard outcome and resource measures, but also include metrics on student engagement and campus diversity.

Academic Influence uses artificial intelligence technology to rank universities based on the cumulative impact of the work of students and faculty affiliated with them.

Niche pays special attention to the perspectives and experiences of students. The economic performance of alumni is heavily weighted by Third Way, Money and Optimal.

University rankings never seem to lose their appeal despite the many criticisms leveled at them. The pandemic threw something of a key into their work last year, but they are up and running this year. That may be a good thing in the long run. The more, the better. Different looks for different lists.

Yes, college rankings are kind of a mad rush. They probably count more than they should. Their stratification helps to perpetuate a collegiate caste system. And they can encourage some perverse institutional behavior.

However, for an audience that needs information about their thousands of higher education options, rankings can also provide useful analysis. While they shouldn’t define the quality of colleges, they can help students and their families learn more about them. That is why they are always important.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaeltnietzel/2021/09/13/us-news–world-report-releases-its-2022-college-rankings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos