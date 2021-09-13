The United States does not vaccinate most of the world, but China could





The global COVID-19 vaccination campaign began nine months ago and 58% of the world’s population have yet to receive at least one dose.

The big picture: Shortages of raw materials, complex and expensive manufacturing, and choices by vaccine makers have made it clear that the United States and its pharmaceutical companies are unlikely to lift poor, unvaccinated parts of the world from the pandemic. , but China could do it.

The state of play: The richest countries have more vaccines than the citizens who want them, while the poorest countries face darker deadlines for when they can administer the first doses.

The United States and other Western countries could immunize teens and provide booster shots for everyone, and still has 1.2 billion excess doses available to send elsewhere this year, according to a report from the company. Airfinity analysis. Meanwhile, the global COVAX consortium now plans to receive 25% fewer doses than expected due to production issues with vaccines manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Novavax, as well as restrictions on the export of a major supplier in India.

Vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech have been shown to be both life-saving and reliably produced, but the companies have chosen to sell primarily in high-income countries where they make the most money.

Moderna plans to manufacture up to 1 billion doses by the end of 2021, but virtually none of the doses will be distributed in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Pfizer could deliver up to 3 billion doses by the end of 2021, including 1 billion in low- and middle-income countries, the company told Axios. This means that Pfizer’s shot will inoculate, at most, 500 million people in developing countries. Neither company has made executives available for interviews on why they made these decisions. Moderna directed Axios to its COVAX press release. Pfizer said in a statement that its goal “has been to provide fair and equitable access to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to everyone, everywhere.”

Reality check: The ramp up of vaccine production was understandably slow at first.

The creation of mRNA vaccines is complex, with several steps that require materials like small plastic tubes, lipids, and molecules called “plugs” which were in limited supply and had very few suppliers. manufacturers of raw materials and told them, “You have to increase your production at risk,” said Drew Weissman, an mRNA vaccine expert at the University of Pennsylvania. Raw materials are less of a problem now, Weissman said. The biggest problem is to create more certified manufacturing factories. But it’s expensive, and Moderna and Pfizer have hardly invested any money in facilities outside of Europe or North America where it’s needed most.

Yes, but: “Anything is technically possible” to further increase production, said Zain Rizvi, pharmaceutical expert at Public Citizen who co-wrote a report on increasing vaccine supply.

Rizvi explained how BioNTech bought and reassigned a pharmaceutical plant in Germany last year, retrained staff, and then started producing mRNA vaccines within six months. It can be done elsewhere. Weissman, for example, helped set up a factory in Thailand for another mRNA vaccine candidate.

Between the lines: The US has some level of ownership over Moderna’s taxpayer-funded vaccine, but the government hasn’t really helped other countries do it, although some clearly want help .

“We asked Washington to transfer the technology for vaccine production, but US officials said it was something that should be decided by the private sector,” a South Korean official told the Financial Times.

What to watch out for: China has increased exports of its Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino vaccines, which can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, leading some to believe China will be the global savior.

Experts are also banking on two vaccine candidates led by researchers, Corbevax and NDV-HXP-S, which are much cheaper and easier to mass-produce than mRNA vaccines.

The bottom line: “If we want to get out of the pandemic, we need everyone [vaccine] options, ”said Susan Carpenter, immunology expert at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

