What does a successful COP26 in the UK look like?





What does a successful COP26 look like in the UK on September 13th?

In November 2021, the UK will host the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow.

Hosted on behalf of the United Nations, this summit has four official goals:

1. Achieve global net-zero by mid-century and keep 1.5 degrees within reach

2. Adaptation to protect communities and natural habitats

3. Mobilization of funds

4. Working together

However, while the UK, as COP26 chairman, has provided valuable information to these goals, a successful UK summit extends beyond these goals. With 30,000 delegates from around the world, COP26 will be the largest summit ever hosted by the UK, and the ambitious and successful COP26 summit will not only help the UK play a leading role in tackling climate change, but also bring the UK to the global stage. It has strengths and values. Reflecting this, we introduce five key components to making a successful COP26.

1. China’s participation and active and ambitious participation in COP26.

China’s participation in COP26, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, accounting for more than a quarter of global emissions, is one of the biggest determinants of the summit’s success. But so far the picture is challenging. China has already missed the extended deadline for submitting the National Contribution (NDC), a non-binding national plan that highlights the government’s plans to contribute to achieving the global goals set out in the Paris Agreement, and President Xi Jinping has yet to confirm attendance. . summit.

The UK and the US have been actively engaged with China in recent weeks to improve cooperation and cooperation ahead of COP26, and US climate ambassador John Kerry has spoken 18 times with China climate ambassador Xie Zenhua since April. I did.

However, significant rifts remain between China and the West on climate action. China asserts that wealthy countries have a greater responsibility to tackle climate change and wanted to emphasize that US-China cooperation on climate change is inseparable from the broader relationship between the two countries. the last few months.

So, COP26 chairman Alok Sharma, who arrived in China to negotiate ahead of the summit, will have an important job to do to engage Britain’s strategic rivals and achieve Britain’s ambitions to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. But given the scale of China’s emissions and the symbolic impact China’s intervention can have on the ambitions of other nations, the success of the talks will depend largely on his capabilities.

2. Secure financial commitments from developed countries to mobilize more than $100 billion of climate finance annually.

Securing significant climate finance commitments from developed countries, one of the COP26 Summit’s four stated goals, is also essential for the summit to be recognized as a success and for the UK to exercise its leading convening ability. With developing countries facing a $40 trillion in infrastructure funding shortfall and more than 100 developing countries blaming the richest countries for a series of failures to deliver on their leadership pledges ahead of the summit, developing countries are turning to developed countries for support. It is urgently wanted and needed. countries through climate change.

As such, COP26 Chairman Alok Sharma has repeatedly argued that developed countries must deliver on their promises to mobilize at least $100 billion per year of climate finance by 2020 and encourage more private and public sector financing. But that may not be enough, as Pakistani officials have expressed great disappointment that the G7 countries have made similar re-commitments to their $100 billion climate finance target. . Developing countries have repeatedly emphasized that climate financing is central to their ability and willingness to commit to ambitious climate goals and thus the broader ambitions of Global Net Zero. For the UK, securing concrete financial commitments to restore trust among developing countries, as well as commitments to a $100 billion climate finance target, will be crucial to securing their commitments and demonstrating and reaffirming the UK’s ability as a global muster power. It will be the key. .

3. Stop using coal power generation and entrust coal to history through international coal financing.

One of the most striking and consistent messages from the British government ahead of the summit was the desire to leave coal in history. This was the message highlighted in the G7 final statement, in which countries committed to accelerating the transition away from coal power and halting international coal financing. However, despite the UK supporting the 2030 deadline, the exact timeline for a transition away from coal was not provided in the G7 statement. Nevertheless, COP26 Chairman Alok Sharma continued to urge the countries attending COP26 to stop financing overseas coal, halt construction of domestic coal power plants and phase out the use of existing coal power plants.

But critics warn that plans to open a new coal mine in Cumbria, despite the newly opened investigation, could jeopardize Britain’s moral authority as it tries to persuade other countries to stop using coal power, and, unlike G7’s allies, It can be difficult to secure specific commitments and timelines for transitioning from coal in other countries. As such, and given the importance of the UK’s message on moving away from coal, the specific nature of the promise surrounding coal will be an important measure of COP26’s success.

4. Increase the number of submitted NDCs and their ambition level.

Many noble global goals will be outlined at COP26, but the world’s ability to meet these ambitions will ultimately depend on the NDCs created by the attendees. Only 110 countries have already missed the extended NDC submission deadline by the end of July, while 80 countries have missed the deadline, including China and India, the No. 1 and No. 3 emitters, respectively. As the UN reviews submitted NDCs by the end of 2020, the joint ambitions of the submitted NDCs are far from putting the world in orbit to limit global heating to below 2 degrees Celsius, and since then only about 40 countries have submitted NDCs. warned that it did. .

The challenge for NDC has always been a matter of collective action. States claim to be overburdened by quickly shifting responsibilities and responsibilities to others. Undoubtedly, if the bold and noble ambitions set forth at COP26 are to become a reality, the UK must convince countries of their individual responsibility and ability to take action on climate change.

5. Host a safe and inclusive summit that gathers and uplifts diverse voices

It is no small feat in itself to bring world leaders together safely and safely for the summit, as it has already been delayed by a year and the COVID-19 pandemic is still spreading around the world. The UN Biodiversity Summit COP15, which was scheduled to be held in China in August and October, was postponed for the third time due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for face-to-face negotiations. However, as awareness grows that time is running out to keep global warming below 1.5C, the UK government has stressed the urgency of holding a face-to-face meeting in November. The UK is strongly recommending vaccination for delegations attending the summit and has offered to provide vaccines to otherwise inaccessible delegations.

Nevertheless, the Climate Action Network, a global coalition of 1,500 civil society groups, said the summit was not well off due to concerns over the expensive quarantine costs of developing countries on the red list and concerns about delays in approval of delegations that have withdrawn. warned that it could be a country. There is not enough time to provide vaccines. The UK has since offered to pay quarantine fees to countries on the UK Red List to address some of these concerns. But as countries continue to stand at different stages of the epidemic response, the UK must work hard to ensure that the summit itself appears safe and inclusive to representatives of all countries and to the UK as a whole. Geopolitical and soft power rewards associated with hosting these important global summits.

