Biden put rights at the heart of American foreign policy. Then he fired shots





US President Joe Biden pauses as he discusses the death of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka during an address at the White House in Washington, United States, August 5, 2021. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept.13 (Reuters) – Hours after the last US soldiers and diplomats left Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said in a White House speech that Washington would continue to support Afghans left behind and defend their rights fundamentals, especially those of women and girls.

“I have been clear that human rights will be at the center of our foreign policy,” he said, repeating a campaign pledge he has made many times in speeches since joining. function January 20.

The comment fueled growing skepticism among critics, who argued that the United States had abandoned these same people to the Taliban, a brutal group with a crushing record of women’s rights in the name of its radical interpretation of the Islam.

A review of the Biden administration’s record so far shows that human rights concerns have repeatedly been sidelined in favor of national security priorities and to ensure continued engagement with foreign powers.

Lawyers say Biden fired at crucial times.

In the Middle East, support for authoritarians such as Egyptian general-turned-president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has continued despite rhetoric over democracy and human rights, advocates say.

In Saudi Arabia, the administration released inside intelligence linking the crown prize and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but avoided any action against the crown prince himself.

On Myanmar, the administration denounced the military coup and imposed sanctions on its generals, but left out a major source of revenue for the junta’s offshore natural gas projects involving international companies, including the American oil company Chevron.

And in at least one high-level meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, concerns over human rights and press freedom were brushed aside for other matters, sources close to the meeting.

While advocates say Biden’s administration has placed much more emphasis on promoting human rights than that of his predecessor Donald Trump – who has praised authoritarian leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Kim Jong Un – they say that can’t be considered an accomplishment.

“This is not the right measure,” said Amy Hawthorne, deputy director of research at the Project on Middle East Democracy, an advocacy group.

The real test was Biden’s willingness to engage in rights issues himself, Hawthorne said. “That’s what it means to center this issue in your foreign policy. I see no evidence of that.”

PRIVATE DIPLOMACY

Defending the administration’s record, a senior State Department official said diplomats have frequently raised human rights concerns with foreign leaders, including in difficult discussions with adversaries, including the China and Russia.

In some cases, the official told Reuters, raising human rights concerns privately might be a more effective approach and was not the US “punch”.

“In some contexts, it is not helpful to publicly criticize governments for doing the wrong thing there, but to raise things in private,” said the official, who requested anonymity to talk about the policy. American.

Sometimes the issue can be too thorny to raise even in private. Sources said that during a high-level meeting in June with Erdogan, Biden did not discuss concerns about Turkey’s human rights record and instead focused on issues such that the future of Kabul airport a priority as US-led troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

The two NATO allies already disagree on issues such as Ankara’s purchase of Russian air defense weapons, and U.S. officials have said any debate over Turkey’s treatment of dissidents and the press might have added tension.

Turkish officials took this as a signal that Washington would not insist on human rights, the sources said, despite repeated public criticism from the Biden administration over Ankara’s treatment of opposition groups and its official recognition that the murders of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in 1915 were genocide.

Advocates and some US officials were dismayed at the missed opportunity to take a stand.

“With undemocratic leaders, nothing is more powerful than hearing it from the president himself,” said Annie Boyajian, director of advocacy at Freedom House.

‘NOT SERIOUS’

The first test of Biden’s commitment to democracy abroad came days after taking office, when the Burmese military seized power and locked up elected politicians.

Biden responded with sanctions against junta members, but failed to target offshore gas projects which account for around half of Myanmar’s foreign exchange earnings.

The administration was still weighing on whether to impose sanctions on gas projects, the senior US official said, but added that a large portion of Myanmar’s population, as well as neighboring Thailand, depended on gas.

An upcoming test is whether Secretary of State Antony Blinken is continuing the policy of his predecessors of overriding Congressional control over military aid to Egypt, granting an exception to free up around $ 300 million for Sisi’s government on this argument that it would be in the national security of the United States. interest. A decision is expected by the end of September.

More than a dozen human rights groups told Blinken in a letter in April that if he refused to release the funds, “the United States will send a clear message that it is serious about to their commitment to support human rights abroad ”.

Sisi, who ousted the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013, oversaw a crackdown on dissent that has intensified in recent years. He denies that there are political prisoners in Egypt and says stability and security are paramount.

U.S. officials have said Washington is re-examining its relations with governments in the Middle East, including Sisi’s.

“We have publicly, as well as privately, expressed our concerns about the many, many human rights violations in Egypt and we will continue to do so,” the official said.

Reporting by Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Mary Milliken and Daniel Wallis

