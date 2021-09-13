UK children aged 12-15, courtesy of Covid Zap | covid





The UK’s four chief medical officers (CCOs) have decided that coronavirus vaccinations can be offered to children aged 12 to 15 years, saying the plan could be clinically justified as it has the potential to impact reducing school outages.

All children of this age group will receive their first Pfizer dose as soon as possible with a program led by the in-school Immunization Service. A second injection will potentially be given as more evidence is gathered, so do not do it as early as spring semester.

The announcement, announced in a letter to Health Minister Sajid Javid, will provide considerable relief to ministers who have watched with visible impatience as a series of other countries begin to vaccinate older children.

Programs in the UK have so far been limited to children with health problems, and earlier this month a government vaccine watchdog said the health benefits of immunization for all age groups outweigh the risks, but the benefits are considered too small. to support it.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) also reported that how many people will receive a third booster covid jab, due to be announced before Boris Johnson announces government plans to fight the virus over the winter on Tuesday. I am considering whether I should get it.

Ministers have already said they will launch some form of booster program, which is expected to target the elderly or people with clinical vulnerabilities.

JCVI will further investigate this issue taking into account broader factors outside of JCVI’s jurisdiction, such as the impact of vaccination on school minimization for the UK’s four chief medical officers when a decision is made between the ages of 12 and 15. advised that split.

Medical chiefs, in turn, consulted with a number of professional health care organizations and public health leaders.

Officials emphasized that Monday’s decision was based on the JCVI’s view, not overturning it. It is explained that vaccination by age group has little effect on school education individually or on school education, but the combined effect is sufficient.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care added that they received advice. “We will make a government decision soon.

Officials say they make a lot of offers without coercion. Under long-standing medical law, children aged 12-15 are considered to have the potential to provide informed consent for vaccination, but the decision is made on a case-by-case basis.

The letter to Zabid noted that medical staff noted the JCVI ruling and the risk that immunization against COVID-19 in schools could affect other immunization programs, but with the added benefit of reducing educational disruptions and consequently reducing public health damage from educational disruptions. said there is Balancedly, it provides ample additional benefits beyond marginal benefits at the individual level identified as JCVI recommends vaccinating this group.

The letter added: Therefore, on a public health basis, they recommend that ministers extend the universal immunization proposal with a primary dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to all children and adolescents aged 12-15 years for whom the existing JCVI advice is not yet applicable. do.

JCVI has already approved an extension to an existing immunization program for older children with health problems, increasing the eligible population to approximately 200,000.

“If ministers accept this advice, the UK CMO will want to provide an opinion on whether and to whom JCVI will give a second dose to children and adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15,” the letter said. Accumulate internationally. This will not be before the spring semester.

However, the chief medical officer said it should be recognized that the net benefits of vaccinated children are significantly less than that of adults, and that the issue of consent should consider a much more balanced risk-benefit.

The letter added that consent issues should be discussed with a specialized medical group. He added that a child-centered approach to the communication and distribution of vaccines should be a key goal.

If pastors are to take this advice, it’s important that children and adolescents aged 12-15 and their parents make whatever decisions they make, support them and not be stigmatized as accepting or not accepting immunization offers. Individual choices must be respected.

