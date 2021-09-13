When does travel PCR testing end? How could the rules of the UK traffic light system be changed to be completely vaccinated?





Sajid Javid said he wanted to stop PCR testing for travelers as soon as possible, with reports that it could happen before the school’s semi-annual break in October.

Ministers are working to remove PCR requirements for green and amber list countries ahead of a major overhaul of travel rules for British citizens expected by October 1, Mail on Sunday reported.

At the same time as the PCR test announcement, it is expected that the three-step travel traffic light system will be abolished and replaced to make it easier for those who have been vaccinated to travel.

Reports suggest that currently required PCR tests will be eliminated on the second day of arrival, costing an average of around 70 for lateral flow tests, which are now free.

The move will be welcomed by vacationers and industry leaders who have criticized the exorbitantly high cost of PCR testing.

Health Minister Sajid Javid told Sky News that he understands that PCR tests are expensive for families and that rules should not be enforced for more than a second more than absolutely necessary.

He said: No decision will be made right now, but Ive has already asked officials to eliminate this kind of intrusion as soon as possible.

UK tourists are caught up in price confusion for PCR Covid tests, watchdog warns.

The UK has the highest coronavirus infection rate and strictest travel rules among European countries. Some European countries, including Germany and France, already do not require PCR testing upon arrival, but may require a certificate of immunization or a negative test result.

What changes are expected?

Ministers will regularly review traffic light destinations this week on Wednesday 15th September or Thursday 16th September.

Croatia, Israel, Jerusalem and Barbados are among the countries at risk of going from green to amber. Turkey, Seychelles and Thailand currently on the red list could be amber.

The traffic light system will also be reviewed prior to the October 1st checkpoint date when the government evaluates the system.

According to reports, the three-tier system will be replaced by two travel lists, and the amber and green categories will be merged into one safe travel list. If you’re arriving from a red destination, you’ll still need to be quarantined at your hotel, but the red list is now significantly reduced in 62 countries.

The changes could also prevent PCR testing companies from exploiting travelers with high prices and delayed testing and results.

It’s still unclear how the changes will affect non-double jabs.

What are the current rules?

Currently, fully vaccinated passengers arriving into the UK from Green and Amber Listed countries must be tested for Covid before flying to the UK and within two days of entering the UK. If the result is negative, there is no need to quarantine.

Those who are not fully vaccinated will have to undergo one test on arrival from a green country and two times at an amber destination to spend up to 10 days in quarantine.

The red category requires all arrivals to self-isolate for 10 days in a government-approved quarantine hotel.

