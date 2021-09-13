Increased predictions of deaths in the United States; 2 deaths of Kane on Friday; 26,062 state cases last week – Kane County connects





9.50 PM SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

OVERVIEW: CDC Forecasts Show US To Continue Rising; Biden is expected to announce new measures to slow the spread of COVID; Schools in areas with high vax rates are doing well

CDC forecasts show deaths from COVID-19 will likely continue to rise, at least until the end of September.

The numbers show the number of new deaths (top row) and the total number (bottom row) of COVID-19 deaths reported in the United States each week from July 3 to September 4 and expected through October 2. The models make various assumptions about levels of social distancing and other interventions, which may not reflect recent changes in behavior.

Schools in areas with high immunization rates have tended to do relatively well, a sign of hope for New York City, where 70% of the eligible population has been fully immunized, although rates vary widely by neighborhood, reports the New York Times.

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce new measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the United Nations General Assembly meeting, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said on Sunday, Reuters reports.

A hospital in upstate New York will suspend deliveries after too many workers at its maternity ward quit because of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to Fox News and local reports.

4:00 p.m. FRIDAY, SEPT. ten

KANE COUNTY: 154 new cases, 2 deaths today

Kane County recorded 154 new cases and two more deaths today.

The totals to date are 64,624 positive cases and 835 deaths of Kane County residents since the Illinois Department of Public Health began collecting and reporting data.

Kane County’s seven-day test positive rate remains at 4.6%.

STATE OF ILLINOIS: 26,062 new cases, 197 deaths since last week

The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 26,062 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 197 more deaths since the report on Friday, September 3, 2021.

More than 79% of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 62% of adults in Illinois are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the total population of Illinois, more than 66% have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 51% of the total population of Illinois is fully vaccinated.

Currently, the IDPH reports a total of 1,564,386 cases, including 24,261 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases varies from less than a year to over 100 years.

As of the Friday, September 3, 2021 report, labs have reported 578,943 specimens for a total of 29,756,833. Last night, 2,346 people in Illinois were in hospital with COVID-19. Of these, 549 patients were in intensive care and 311 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The statewide seven-day preliminary positivity for cases as a percentage of total test from September 3-9, 2021 is 4.5%. The preliminary positivity of the seven-day statewide test from September 3-9, 2021 is 5.1%.

A total of 14,149,453 vaccines were administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day moving average of vaccines administered daily is 20,514 doses. As of the report on Friday, September 3, 2021, 143,596 doses have been reported administered in Illinois.

* All data is provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data is available at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

4:00 p.m. THURSDAY

OVERVIEW: Biden issues mandate on vaccines as part of 6-point plan

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting up to 100 million Americans in a total effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the burgeoning delta variant that is killing thousands people every week and jeopardize the economic recovery of nations, the Chicago Tribune and many other sources report.

Learn more about the plan from various sources of information:

KANE COUNTY: 120 new cases, 1 death; 6 small outbreaks so far in Kane schools

Kane County today recorded 120 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, bringing the total to 64,470 positive cases and 833 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Kane County’s seven-day test positivity rate remained at 4.6%.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 289,134 residents of Kane County are fully immunized, representing 54.12% of the population.

Epidemics at Kane School

Schools in Kane County recorded six outbreaks during the week ending August 28, according to data released September 3 on the School Outbreaks page of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Data for the previous week is released every Friday, so the next update will be on Friday, September 10.

To date, the IDPH has reported six small outbreaks in schools in Kane County. The most important epidemics are in the order of five to 10 cases among students and teachers. The level of the epidemic was recorded at Holy Angels Catholic School and Sleepy Hollow Elementary School.

Outbreaks of five cases or less were recorded at Fox Meadow Elementary School in District U-46 and Gary D. Wright Elementary School in District 300. In the previous week, outbreaks of five cases or fewer were reported in kindergarten in East Aurora School District 131. elementary schools and John Shields Elementary School in Kaneland District 302.

STATE OF ILLINOIS: 4,741 new cases, 21 deaths statewide

The state of Illinois today recorded 4,741 new cases and 21 more deaths.

According to the IDPH, the totals to date are 1,559,077 confirmed cases and 24,215 deaths statewide.

The availability of intensive care beds fell by a percentage point today, but remains at 26%. The Illinois state threshold is 20%.

There are 6,827,361 fully vaccinated Illinoisans, representing 53.59% of the population, according to data from the IDPH.

