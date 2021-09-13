UK resettlement of former NATO staff in Afghanistan





About 150 former NATO Afghan employees and their families are set to relocate to the UK after evacuation from Afghanistan. As NATO leading the European Union, this operation is part of Britain’s commitment to support the migration of vulnerable Afghans through third countries.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

This rapid deployment demonstrates the UK’s ability and readiness to redeploy vulnerable Afghans around the world.

Our commitment to those who have worked with the UK and NATO allies continues beyond the end of Operation PITTING.

140 troops from the Royal Gurkha Rifles and additional personnel from all over the army have been deployed to Kosovo for 60 days. They provide life protection and help handle approximately 2,000 former NATO contractors and their families. Afghans are placed in temporary housing while undergoing screening, processing and resettlement in NATO countries, including the UK.

The Kosovo government has provided temporary accommodation to NATO for a significant number of former NATO contractors and their families. As part of a pan-government effort, the British military is working with British embassy staff to complete investigations and follow-up in Kosovo before moving to the UK.

The British rapidly redeployed troops from other operations in the Balkans to support NATO efforts, including NATO’s High Readiness Response Force. This demonstrates the agility of the British Army and its ability to deploy and support partners in a short period of time.

In addition to relocating NATO contractors, the government has made it clear that the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP) is open. We continue to work with international partners to ensure safe transit to the UK via third countries.

During Operation PITTING, British forces evacuated more than 15,000 people from Kabul in extremely difficult conditions, including British nationals and thousands of vulnerable Afghans. Allied NATO forces evacuated a total of 120,000 people from Kabul last month.

