Acting British High Commissioner congratulates the 22 Chevening Award winners from Bangladesh





Bangladesh Acting British High Commissioner Javed Patel congratulated those who received the Chevening Award in Bangladesh this year. Twenty-two Bangladeshi Chevening Awardees will be leaving for the UK soon to begin their one-year master’s degree at one of the UK’s most prestigious universities. Successful candidates will share their stories on Facebook, Twitter and nstagram with the hashtag #ChosenForChevening.

Acting High Commissioner Javed Patel said:

The UK Government Chevening Scholarships seeks to build an international community of people working together to drive positive change. We do this by bringing together amazing people from around the world to help them achieve their goals through education.

Chevening represents the best of England. Chevening can be a transformative experience for not only scholars, but also for Bangladesh to return to the UK and use the benefits of the UK experience to make a positive difference in their chosen field. Hearty congratulations to this year’s cohort of 22 Bangladeshi Chevening Awards. I am constantly inspired by the enthusiasm and dedication of the Chevening community.

Applications for Chevening Scholarships 2022/23 have started. For more information, visit www.chevening.org/scholarship/bangladesh/. We hope that many applicants will apply this year.

Chevening Scholarships is the UK Government’s global scholarship program. Since the program was created in 1983, more than 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to advance in the UK through Chevening. Chevening brings together leaders from more than 160 countries and regions to create networks, friendships, shared memories and missions across the globe.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills needed to make positive change and show how a UK Master’s degree can help make that change. Scholarships provide full financial support for scholars to study for an eligible master’s degree at any UK university while accessing a wide range of exclusive academic, professional and cultural experiences.

There are over 330 successful Chevening graduates in Bangladesh and an additional 22 winners will join the program this year. Chevening Scholars in Bangladesh hold important positions in government, private sector and academia.

Applications for the next cohort (22/23) Chevening Scholarship to study in the UK are open until 2 November 2021 12:00 (GMT) and applications must be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply. The British High Commissioner in Bangladesh is seeking ambitious, professional and innovative future leaders from all walks of life who are willing to complete their Master’s degree in the UK and immerse themselves in all the opportunities the Chevening program has to offer.

More than 1,500 scholarships are being offered worldwide for the 2022/2023 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s continued commitment to developing leaders of the future. For more information on eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications, visit the Chevening Scholarships website.

more information

British High Commission Dhaka UN Road Baridhara Dhaka – 1212 Bangladesh

Email: [email protected]

Follow the British High Commissioner for Bangladesh on Twitter. @RCDicksonUK

Follow British High Commission Dhaka on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/acting-british-high-commissioner-congratulates-22-chevening-awardees-from-bangladesh The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos