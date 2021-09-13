



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / –STIHL TIMBERSPORTS, the original extreme sport, has come back in full force this year, and U.S. athletes from the Men’s, Women’s and Rookie divisions have brought more intensity, power and speed. than ever as they contested for the ultimate prize in lumberjack sports. This season has seen the addition of new disciplines, eight records broken and three crowned champions and fans of extreme sports can watch it all on CBS Sports.

Check out the interactive multi-channel press release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8932751-us-stihl-timbersports-returns-to-cbs-sports/

The season follows more than 70 male and female athletes from across the country through qualifying rounds and ultimately to the United States Championships, which are held in Little Rock, Ark. In total, 16 episodes capture all the jaw-dropping action and chip-stealing. The first two episodes of the season premiere tonight, September 13, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network. The shows will then air on CBS Sports Network every Monday at 9:30 p.m. EST until December 20, subject to change, check local listings.

A special one-hour episode of the US Championships featuring the semi-finals of the Men’s Division, Rookie Division, and the Women’s and Men’s Championships will air on November 13 at 2:00 p.m. EST , on the CBS television network.

The full schedule of broadcast dates and links to more information are available at www.stihltimbersports.com

New material on screen

STIHL TIMBERSPORTS is proud to once again welcome longtime sponsors Duluth Trading Company, official STIHL TIMBERSPORTS workwear and official sponsor of John Deere commercial vehicles. Joining them this year is Ace Hardware, the “Official STIHL TIMBERSPORTS DIY Partner”. Ace Hardware will feature the “Ace Athlete Profile” segment in television and streaming programs, highlighting behind-the-scenes interviews with STIHL TIMBERSPORTS athletes and their involvement in their local communities.

“We are delighted to sponsor STIHL TIMBERSPORTS and to continue our strategic partnership with STIHL US by offering a full line of their products in Ace stores nationwide,” said Jeff Gooding, Corporate Vice President, Marketing, Ace Hardware . “At Ace, we pride ourselves on delivering the highest quality brands and truly appreciate the opportunity to celebrate STIHL TIMBERSPORTS competitions and the individual competitors who represent communities across the country.”

“We are delighted that Ace Hardware has joined the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS team,” said Roger Phelps, STIHL Director of Corporate Communications. “Supporting local communities and businesses is at the heart of our business, and with many Ace retailers who are also STIHL resellers, it’s a natural fit. Together we look forward to sharing this intense sport with our fans and the opportunity to present our athletes’ stories. “

Fans can witness all the exciting action, get updates and learn more about the sport by following STIHL TIMBERSPORTS USA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

About STIHL inc.

STIHL Inc. is the official subscription sponsor of the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS series. The term TIMBERSPORTS is a registered trademark owned by ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG. and refers to the series of disciplines and competitions that are part of the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS series. As such, it should not be used as a generic description of the overall sport of lumberjack sports. This mark designates all modifications of the term TIMBERSPORTS such as wood sports, or timbersport.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-stihl-timbersports-returns-to-cbs-sports-301375453.html

SOURCE STIHL TIMBERSPORTS®

