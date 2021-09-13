British government must act to protect Arm





The writer is co-chair of Alvarium Investments and Professor Emeritus of Commerce at Gresham College.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) recently recommended an in-depth investigation into Nvidia’s planned acquisition of British chip designer Arm, citing that it “will stifle innovation in multiple markets”. EU officials have expressed similar concerns.

Arm is the only British technology company with an undoubtedly dominant position worldwide. Therefore, it should be a neutral company that does not belong to anyone and can provide designs to all customers. And the best way to maintain this uniqueness is to go public in London.

Currently, Nvidia’s bid to acquire the company from SoftBank is being investigated by four major regulators in the US, UK, Europe and China. One of these – perhaps in the UK – will decide that security and anti-competitive influences should result in the rejection of Nvidia’s bid. Already, CMA has determined that the behavioral therapy Nvidia offers will not solve the main problem. Now is not the time for corrective action, but the time to assert Arm independence.

The argument for Arm’s independence and neutrality through an IPO is independent of whether it is a competition issue. Arm is a key node in the UK tech ecosystem. In the UK’s Integrated Security Review published in March, Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasized that technology is “essential to prosperity and competitiveness in the digital age”.

He was right to do that. Post-Brexit UK tech-based independent growth is one of the most exciting prospects for economic expansion and employment. Arm is the flag carrier for the UK tech industry and is essential for all global chipmakers.

So, you shouldn’t be the first victim of a security review. The London IPO represents the government’s willingness to support the UK’s technological competitiveness. It also highlights the potential security implications of Arm not becoming an independent company.

It was a mistake for the previous government to allow the acquisition of Arm, even though Softbank was a wise buyer. An IPO on the London Stock Exchange will provide a reliable alternative to a speculative transaction with Nvidia.

Having another viable option in place is essential to building the foundation of a UK company through a UK board structure. This will ensure future growth and dominance as an independent form of Arm. It will also provide a political alternative that aligns with the government’s desire to promote the UK as a global digital and technology hub.

With a current market cap of nearly £24 billion, Arm will be an attractive investment case for global investors due to the sheer size of all its offerings. The LSE remains the most global financial market and will provide the necessary liquidity for these IPOs.

Large sovereign wealth funds and global pension funds will also attract the attention of key independent providers of chip designs. They wouldn’t be alone. For example, Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon recently revealed that he would be willing to buy a stake in Arm along with other industry investors if Arm went public. There is no doubt that other key performers in the industry will follow suit.

The government is poised to consider China’s recent investment in the Newport Wafer Fab, a Welsh composite semiconductor semiconductor supplier. But maintaining Arm’s independence and global dominance in design is arguably more strategically important. I’ve never been in favor of “golden stocks,” but if there’s one case where governments use them wisely, it’s this.

The use of Arm cores in virtually every digital device worldwide is a staggering achievement. The Cambridge-based company should not fall into the hands of a single competitor, whether it’s Nvidia or anyone else.

It would be tragic if the Nvidia deal was turned down for reasons of competition and Arm was just acquired by a special purpose acquisition company listed on Nasdaq. This is a UK company and we need to recognize its key role in the digital economy.

London’s IPO will celebrate a remarkable national achievement. The bold government recognizes the importance of Arm in the integrated security review and will encourage these alternatives.

