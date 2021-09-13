US grants $ 482.3 million in aircraft manufacturing aid





The 787’s rear body manufacturing area is pictured at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston, South Carolina, USA March 25, 2018. REUTERS / Randall Hill

WASHINGTON, Sept.13 (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that it is providing $ 482.3 million in aircraft manufacturing assistance to 313 companies, including up to $ 75.5 million to Spirit AeroSystems ( SPR.N).

Congress earlier this year created a $ 3 billion aircraft manufacturing wage subsidy program that will cover up to half of the compensation costs of qualifying companies for six months. Ohio-based Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH.N) received up to $ 39.7 million, Connecticut-based Hexcel Corp (HXL.N) offered $ 20.9 million, and Astronics Corp (ATRO.O) $ 14.7 million.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Of the 313 companies receiving funds, 188 of them – 60% – had fewer than 100 employees at the end of the 2020 calendar year.

The funds will help support up to 22,500 jobs nationwide.

More than 100,000 jobs have been lost in the aerospace industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Transportation. Prior to that, the US aerospace industry employed approximately 2.2 million workers, including 1.2 million who worked in various parts of the supply chain nationwide.

The offer requires companies to commit not to take time off without employee consent or to lay off employees covered by subsidies during the six-month period.

Eligible companies include manufacturers of airplanes, engines, propellers or components and companies that repair or overhaul airplanes and parts.

The grant program cannot cover more than 25% of an employer’s total workforce in the United States as of April 2020 and can only cover employees whose total annual compensation is $ 200,000 or less.

To be eligible, a business must have involuntarily laid off or laid off at least 10% of its total workforce, or experienced a decline of at least 15% in its total operating revenues in 2020.

Applications for a second round of funding closed on September 1 and additional funding recipients will be announced this fall, the Department of Transportation said.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter

