UK government should pay attention: Energy crisis is quietly forming | Nils Prattley





Soaring prices in global energy markets are set to occur during the cold northern winters, which is why their arrival now is surprising. It suggests that the current small crisis, where the UK is pouring millions of dollars into coal power plant producers just before the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, is likely to get even worse in January or February.

As in the energy market, several factors are needed to trigger a record-breaking price surge for short-term electricity prices in the UK on Monday. Wind speeds are low throughout Northern Europe for most of the year. UK gas stocks are low. And some factories went offline for repairs at bad moments.

In the international market, the economic recovery in China and parts of Asia has accelerated the demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG). U.S. shale gas producers, now under political pressure to curb fracking, are not producing as much as they used to. Some argue that Russia is failing to produce gas ahead of the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany. The UK is not alone in experiencing the fossil gas market storm.

For example, the wind speed of several elements can be reversed to relieve the immediate pressure. However, in the UK, on ​​the way towards net zero, a basic overreliance on gas as a source of conversion of fossil fuel energy can be diagnosed. The system is not very resilient because there are too many nuclear power plants to shut down during this decade. The Bank of England may have to take note. We are now at a point where year-over-year increases in consumer energy rates have a meaningful impact on overall inflation figures.

After all, higher prices stimulate more supply and weaken demand. A proper definition of a crisis is perhaps a situation in which there is not enough gas to meet demand, which could mean rationing to businesses for a short period of time. Independent energy analyst Peter Atherton believes the odds are still slim this winter, but more likely than at any time since the 1990s.

A lot can happen between now and the appropriate cold months, but politicians should take note. The energy crisis is building quietly.

Primark doesn’t need to get dressed during the shaky quarters.

Is Primark finally harvesting time because the old-fashioned refusal to sell a pair of t-shirts or a pair of slippers online? Did the lock permanently change your shopping habits at the cheap end of the fashion game?

Well, that’s one possibility to read a dramatic drop in Primarks sales between mid-June and mid-September. In the first few weeks, UK stores were down 24% compared to the 2019 pre-pandemic period. In the last four weeks, sales were down 8%.

But the thesis that Primark has been overturned also feels wrong, or at least extremely premature. The explanation provided by its owner, AB Foods, was consistent. This is just a trending factor in the workplace. The downtown area was less crowded at the very moment when demand for season kits declined as overseas holidays decreased. Management pointed to industry data to support the reading that Primarks’ overall market share was exactly the same as it was two years ago.

During this year, Primark may have to reconsider its lack of online trading capabilities, but for now, it’s understandable why the chain is unshakable in its analysis that distribution and processing costs, for better or worse, will undermine the model it relies on. clothes are super cheap

It’s only been six months since customers from the Primarks flagship store lined up around the block to reopen. A quarter shake doesn’t change the world.

Air Marriage to OLearys Taste

In an interview with FT, Ryanairs Michael OLeary said both easyJet and Wizz would have to be removed or merged.

He is not the only one predicting the consolidation of the European short-haul aviation market. In fact, easyJet also mumbled that it does not oppose the principle when it disclosed a rights offering of 1.2 billion copies last week.

But it’s also worth noting that the easyJet/Wizz combo sounds like good news for Ryanair. OLeary will be delighted to see two competitors with different pricing offers and very different cultures tie the knot while trying to get rid of capacity. Hed cheered them on to the altar.

