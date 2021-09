Biden appeals to privacy attorney for US FTC

Signage is visible at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, DC, United States, August 29, 2020. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept.13 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will appoint Alvaro Bedoya, privacy advocate and law professor at Georgetown University, to serve on the United States Federal Trade Commission, the House announced on Monday. White.

“It is the honor of my life to be nominated to serve on the FTC. When my family landed at JFK in 1987 with 4 suitcases and a graduate student scholarship, that was not what we got into. were expecting, ”Bedoya tweeted Monday afternoon. “Vamos”, he added, which in Spanish means “let’s go”.

Bedoya, the founding director of the Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown Law, is also a former chief counsel for the U.S. Senate Judicial Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law. FTC position requires confirmation from the Senate.

In its statement, the White House praised Bedoya for his work exposing the harms of facial recognition technology, leading to restrictions on its use and audits to detect biases in systems.

Bedoya at a conference at the University of New Mexico in 2019 called privacy a “civil right.”

“At its core, privacy is about human dignity: if the government thinks it can invade your dignity, and if it thinks it needs to protect the most sensitive and intimate facts of your life,” said Bedoya.

Bedoya has been skeptical of the widespread and untargeted use of facial recognition technology, calling it in a 2017 opinion piece something that creates “deep questions about the future of our society.” . In the article, Bedoya also notes that the software often makes mistakes, especially when finding faces of African Americans, women, and young people.

Bedoya, if confirmed, would occupy a post currently held by Rohit Chopra, who was appointed by Biden to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – a political lightning rod since its inception in the aftermath of the 2009 financial crisis. .

Bedoya was born in Peru but is a naturalized US citizen.

The five-member FTC currently has three Democrats, including President Lina Khan, and two Republicans. If Chopra were to be confirmed to the CFPB and resign, the FTC would have two members from each party.

The agency enforces antitrust law and prosecutes claims of misleading advertising.

FTC Commissioner Noah Phillips, a Republican, said on Twitter that Bedoya “will bring a bright and thoughtful voice to the FTC as well as extensive privacy experience.”

Reporting by David Shepardson, Nandita Bose and Diane Bartz; Editing by Will Dunham and Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-tap-georgetown-law-professor-ftc-sources-2021-09-13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos