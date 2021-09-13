COVID-19: UK records 30,825 new cases and 61 more coronavirus-related deaths, showing daily figures | UK News





According to government data, the UK recorded an additional 30,825 new COVID cases and 61 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

That number compares to the 29,173 infections and 56 deaths reported yesterday, with 41,192 cases and 45 deaths reported at this time last week.

In the past seven days, 987 deaths have been reported, an increase of 25.1% from the previous week.

Also, the latest data shows that in the last 7 days, the number of hospitalized COVID patients has risen to 6,917, a 4.7% increase from a week ago.

COVID Latest – Follow Live Updates

Meanwhile, an additional 14,955 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 48,439,272 (89.1% of those aged 16 and over in the UK).

And yesterday, 52,615 people got their second jab, meaning 44,048,093 people are now fully vaccinated (81.0% of those 16 and older).

In the 28 days since the outbreak of the pandemic began in the UK, 134,261 people have died from COVID-19 in the 28 days, and 7,256,559 cases have been confirmed in laboratories.

Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office show that there are currently 158,000 registered deaths in the UK where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

The latest data came after the UK’s Chief Medical Officer (CSO) announced that it would recommend that children 12 to 15 years old be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The government will follow this advice as Boris Johnson is set to draw up plans on Tuesday to combat the coronavirus during the upcoming fall and winter.

Prime Minister says another lockdown is “dead” and wants vaccines to be the main way to combat COVID-19.

Prime Minister Johnson wants to avoid using COVID-19 passports in the UK if possible, but the move is “preliminary”.

Minister Nicola Sturgeon has implemented a plan in Scotland that, starting from October 1, requires that certificates of vaccination be presented when entering crowded places.

Industry leaders warn that such a passport would be a “financial disaster” for places like nightclubs.

A recent analysis by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed that people who were fully vaccinated in the UK in the first half of 2021 accounted for only 1% of all coronavirus deaths.

And most of them were either infected before the two shots, or tested positive for COVID within two weeks of completing the shots.

Follow Daily podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker.

Between January 2nd and July 2nd, approximately 51,281 COVID-related deaths were recorded.

Of those, only 640 were double-jabed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-records-30-825-new-cases-and-61-more-coronavirus-related-deaths-daily-figures-show-12407197 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos