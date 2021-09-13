Biden to Investigate US Wildfire Damage, Advocate for Spending Plan | Climate News





In free fall in the polls, the US president is seeking to strengthen public support for his spending and climate proposals.

President Joe Biden is traveling to California to garner political support in America’s largest state, hit by devastating wildfires, for Democrats’ massive spending plans that include climate change action.

Biden will also use the west coast trip from Monday to support fellow Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces a September 14 recall vote.

More than 6,800 wildfires large and small have blackened an estimated 689,000 hectares (1.7 million acres) in California alone this season. The fires were fueled by extremely hot, dry conditions and chronic drought which experts say are a consequence of climate change.

The US Congress is proposing two major spending bills, a $ 1 trillion investment in infrastructure, and a $ 3.5 trillion budget that includes important provisions to reduce carbon emissions and shift the United States to clean energy. But Biden faces Republican opposition, and he needs all the support he can get from Democrats to get both measures passed.

Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, to our economy, Biden warned the American public last week during a visit to New York after flooding and high winds from powerful Atlantic Hurricane Ida killed 91 people in 10 states.

The threat is there. It’s not going to get better. The question: can it get worse? Can we prevent it from getting worse? Biden said.

Biden approved a disaster declaration for California allowing more federal support for the state and will deliver remarks in Sacramento, the state capital, after visiting the damage caused by the Caldor fire.

Susan Mascorella shows off a September 12 photo of what her home looked like before it was destroyed by the Caldor fire in Grizzly Flats, Calif. [Fred Greaves/Reuters]

Burning since mid-August, the Caldor fire is 67 percent under control and has injured five people and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings and homes.

The largest, Dixie Fire, which appeared to be the largest fire in the state, has been burning since July 14 and has spread to five counties, burning 388,633 hectares (960,335 acres) and is 67% contained according to CAL FIRE. Across California, fires have burned more than 890,308 hectares (2.2 million acres) so far during this fire season.

Biden will be promoting through his administration the rare use of the Defense Production Act being used to increase the supply of 415 miles (668 km) of fire hoses for the US Park Service to help fight fires in the west.

Biden is scheduled to visit the United States’ National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho first on Monday, where authorities are waging a massive battle against hundreds of wildfires burning across western North America. North, from California to Canada.

Biden is expected to join Governor Newsom at a campaign rally ahead of an election in Long Beach, Calif. On Monday in a bid to increase voter turnout in opposition to the Republicans’ campaign to recall Newsom. Polls suggest Newsom will likely stay in office, but the recall has emboldened Republicans.

White House tries to turn the corner after a difficult month consumed by a chaotic and violent US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the burgeoning Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus with increased hospitalizations and deaths in the United States .

Polls suggest that Americans’ approval of Biden has waned in recent weeks, with the number of voters who disapprove of the way he runs his job now outweighing those who approve for the first time since the November 2020 election , according to an average of polls compiled by RealClearPolitics.

An aerial photo from the Los Angeles County Fire Department shows a wildfire that temporarily closed Interstate 5, a major north-south freeway, in California on September 11 [Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations via AP]

Over the weekend, Biden admitted that the number of his polls had dropped, but argued his program was extremely popular with Americans. He said he expected his Republican opponents to look to attack him instead of debating him on the merits of his plans.

You’re going to see and I’m getting a lot more direct attacks on me, not what I’m for, Biden told reporters on Saturday.

In addition to the Republican opposition, Biden must overcome the skepticism of two key centrist Democrats in the equally divided US Senate.

Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have expressed concerns about the size of the $ 3.5 trillion spending program. Biden needs both votes to get approval for his plans.

The climate provisions of the Bidens budget include tax incentives for clean energy and electric vehicles, investments to shift the economy from fossil fuels to renewable sources such as wind and solar power, and the creation of a body civilian climate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/13/biden-to-survey-us-wildfire-damage-make-case-for-spending-plan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

