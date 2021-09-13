Doctors approve vaccine for teens





It comes as Downing Street admits that Boris Johnson’s Covid winter plans won’t rule out future closures as a “last resort”.

The prime minister is expected to present a roadmap for the coming months to Parliament and the public tomorrow, with some restrictions on the backburner.

But while Prime Minister Johnson says another blockade is “dead”, the power to impose it will remain.

Here’s what you can expect to learn from the Covid winter plan.

Matthew Lesh outlines steps pastors should take to avoid a “completely avoidable” blockade.

Vaccine deaths

All this comes after new figures from the Office for National Statistics show that of the more than 50,000 deaths in the UK this year, only 59 people who were fully vaccinated without serious health conditions have died from Covid-19.

In the first study of deaths by vaccination status, ONS found that between January 2 and July 2, 2021, approximately 99% of COVID-19 deaths occurred in people who did not receive the second dose.

Science editor Sarah Knapton explains why she questions the need for a booster program.

Meanwhile, French pharmaceutical company Valneva has announced that its contract to supply the UK with a COVID-19 vaccine has been terminated by the government. Read on for more details.

human rights violations’

The government’s Covid winter plan is expected to remove the traffic light system for international travel, but quarantine hotels are likely to remain a feature of the country considered a risk.

A law firm representing travelers affected by the UK’s quarantine hotel policy has brought a court case against the government and has accused the current system of “illegal deprivation of liberty”.

Read why London-based PGMBM considers the initiative a “fundamental violation of human rights”.

Annabel Fenwick Elliott explains why they are useless, morally corrupt and should be discarded.

Still, John Arlidge whispers that the journey we once knew is back.

Countries that may be off the redlist after this week’s review are:

Comments and Analytics Worldwide: Germans vote without a smile.

The sleepy market town of Erftstadt could be where the election of Angela Merkel’s successor as German Chancellor was decided. It is also where Merkel’s Christian Democratic Party (CDU) candidate and successor Armin Laschet was filmed smiling at an event honoring the victims of the devastating floods that claimed the lives of 184 people in Germany this summer. With two weeks left until Germany votes, the CDP is only 20% in the poll. Read how mistakes are impacting campaigns in flood-affected cities and countries.

Friday interview

‘It’s terrifying when your friends find out you’re using ingredients on them’

