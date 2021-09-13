Multiple Team GB Players Approach Co About Disastrous British Athletics System | athletics





Several of the UK’s top athletics stars have asked Sebastian Coe to intervene with the current UK Athletics regime at a point of conflict.

Several sources told The Guardian that several of GB’s key players met the World Athletics president at the Crowne Plaza Hotel after the Diamond League final in Zurich, and he learned of his disillusionment with the UKA.

The players reportedly showed a lack of confidence in the UKA performance team, led by Sara Symington and Christian Malcolm, and UKA CEO Jo Coates. A source in attendance said the Guardian did it for the good of the sport because it needed a dramatic and immediate change.

After the disappointing Olympics where GB Athletics won only six medals, along with multiple criticisms of Symington and Malcolms’ coaching, eyebrows rose over allowing Coates to go on vacation while the season continued. He also expressed regret for Coats, who took over from Netball last year. Many questioned her coaching appointment, said she had never sought advice from people who knew the sport, and told Co that her promise to put players first did not match reality.

Coates feared potential consequences when he heard that the close relationship between Syminton’s Coates and UK Sport head Sally Munday made it difficult for those inside the sport to open up to the public.

However, there is dissatisfaction among some athletes that even the idea of ​​withdrawing from the UKA World Class Program, which provides lottery funds, has surfaced.

Separately, the Guardian understands that Coates’ plans to cut payments to several coaches are also causing frustration. One person described what they do to coaches as disastrous. What’s left after the sport is over? In response, the UKA has urged the stars to participate in the Athletes’ Council if there is any criticism.

A spokesperson said that at the end of the Olympic and Paralympic cycles, many structural changes are being made to allow the World Class Program to communicate its strategy towards the Paris cycle, as is the norm for this phase.

Both the organization and the wider sport are going through a period of change with the introduction of the new UKA initiative for sport. We understand that while some changes are difficult, some changes don’t happen fast enough.

The focus has been on helping players and coaches qualify and compete in the postponed competitions, as there are improvements that Tokyo could not provide before.

We urge players to continue to provide feedback to UK Athletics and work with the Athletes Council as well.

Speaking with British athletes in an interview with The Guardian in Zurich last Thursday, Coe said he hopes the UKA can learn lessons from the disappointing Olympics.

Complimenting the performance of medalists Holly Bradshaw, Laura Muir, Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr, Coe said: I just sensed that too many athletes seem to have left their best performances a little behind. And it’s really important to take a vertex and keep that vertex. See, it wasn’t pure joy. And it wasn’t a disaster.

But after Tokyo, all good federations will be reviewed. And the question every federation wants to ask is: Who is the most supported talent?

