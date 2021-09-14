New wave of Covid expected as UK returns to school and social mix takes a hit





The six-week stalemate between the UK and coronavirus, with little decisive movement in key indicators of infection and disease, will soon end, experts predict. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all widely expected to increase after school attendance this month, with more social mixing indoors expected as fall begins.

Scotland, where schools open two weeks earlier than England and Wales, gives you a foreshadowing of what’s to come. According to the National Statistical Office infection survey, positive tests in Scotland increased from 0.7% two weeks ago to 2.2% by September 3rd.

However, the number of cases suggests that the Scottish infection may have peaked. The UK equivalent over the past seven weeks has been around 1.5%.

Rowland Kao, professor of epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, said: “In many ways, the Scottish experience provides a glimpse of the potential for an increase in the number of cases that may occur in the UK over the next few weeks.”

John Edmunds, professor of epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and member of the government’s Sage advisory group, agreed. “Transfer from school [in England] “It’s very likely that it only happened this week and last week, so new cases will start to appear from now on.”

“In the next month or two, we will see a lot of cases, which will inevitably lead to hospitalizations and, unfortunately, . . . dead,” Edmunds added. “I am worried about the next few weeks. We will learn after that what can come next with the double pressure of Covid and the winter flu.”

Some scientists are more optimistic. “I don’t think there’s going to be a huge spike in cases after schools open,” said Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia.

Hunter said current levels of vaccination and immunity conferred by natural infection by the Sars-Cov-2 virus will be sufficient to prevent the COVID-19 crisis in the fall and winter. “At many international conferences I’ve attended, people have explained that infection acts like a vaccine booster, but I haven’t heard British commentators say that,” he said.

Hospital admissions and deaths have increased slowly in most of the UK in recent weeks and even faster in Scotland. “Scotland is approaching the same number of hospitalizations as in January. . . Scotland’s January highs were lower than Britain’s,” Edmunds said.

Tom Wingfield, senior clinical lecturer at Liverpool University of Tropical Medicine, said the NHS is working on preparing for a coronavirus outbreak in the fall. “We’ve been busier than we’ve seen during the summers in our 18 years of working at the NHS, and the chronic stress on the system is very high,” he said.

“It’s not overpowering because the vaccine is working, but one Liverpool hospital trust has three wards full of coronavirus patients, otherwise it could be used for other treatments.” “I am very concerned about the consequences of this winter because people will see flu and other respiratory infections that they didn’t see last winter because they didn’t go out and mix.”

The UK has been at the forefront of implementing vaccination quickly, but has recently been overtaken by several other European countries that have moved faster to vaccinate, particularly young people aged 12-15. The UK currently administers 138 doses per 100 residents, with Portugal 150, Denmark 149 and Spain 144.

Neil Ferguson, professor of epidemiology at Imperial College London, said the reason why some countries are better positioned than the UK is because they have been vaccinated more recently, they have less time to weaken their immune systems and use more mRNA vaccines. He said it was because he used it a lot. It provides better protection against infection.”

“I don’t know if it’s that comfortable anywhere, but it’s definitely more comfortable in countries like Spain, Portugal and Denmark,” Ferguson added. “I don’t want to exaggerate our situation. I don’t think we are in a crisis right now. At this point, I think we need to continue strengthening the immunity of the population.”

But few experts expect another widespread lockdown this winter, even if the flu and other respiratory illnesses add to the burden of Covid-19.

“In a worst-case scenario, we could reverse the wave of infection with lighter contact measures, such as telling people to work from home and wear a mask in public if possible,” Edmunds said.

“We have a lot of immunity in the population and it’s doing what it’s supposed to do. It’s putting limits on breeding numbers,” he said. “So there is no need to take extreme measures to prevent things from getting out of control as in the past.”

This reassuring conclusion could be overridden by the emergence of a new strain that is far more contagious than Delta and better equipped to overcome human immune defenses.

But Hunter said that’s unlikely. “I don’t believe we’re going to get another strain worse than Delta,” he said. “If viruses have evolved to best fit the human host, then when it comes to large evolutionary steps, yes.”

As Ferguson said, the modeling performed on Sage “can generate scenarios ranging from slow and steady increases to high and sustained peaks, to even more drastic increases in hospital bed demand.”

“The hardest thing to deal with is the big surge that puts tremendous pressure on the NHS,” Ferguson said. “If we can avoid it and we have it so far, that’s good news.”

