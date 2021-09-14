US Dependence on Defense Contractors Leads to Mission Failures: Study | Conflict News





Up to half of the $ 14 trillion spent by the US Department of Defense since the September 11, 2001 attacks has gone to for-profit defense contractors, according to a new report from the Brown University Costs of Project. War and the Center for International Policy.

And while much of that money has gone to arms suppliers, Monday’s report is the latest to indicate that the United States’ reliance on contractors for warzone tasks is helping the failures of the missions in Afghanistan, in particular. The article is titled, Profits of War: Corporate Beneficiaries of the Post-9/11 Pentagone Sending Surge.

In the post-9/11 wars, US companies hired by the Department of Defense not only handled the logistics of war zones such as handling fuel convoys and staffing supply lines, but also carried out crucial work like training and equipping Afghan security forces which collapsed last month as the Taliban swept the country.

Within weeks, and even before the U.S. military had completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban easily routed an Afghan government and army that the Americans had spent 20 years and billions of dollars defending.

Military contractors have obtained up to half of the $ 14 trillion spent by the US Department of Defense since the September 11, 2001 attacks, according to a study by the Brown University Costs of War Project and the Center for International Policy.

President Joe Biden bluntly blamed the Afghans themselves.

We gave them every chance, he said last month. What we couldn’t provide them was the will to fight.

But William Hartung, the author of the article, and others said it was essential for Americans to examine the role played by reliance on private contractors in the post-9/11 wars.

In Afghanistan, this included contractors who allegedly paid money for protection to the warlords and the Taliban themselves, and the Defense Ministry insisting on equipping the Afghan Air Force with complex Blackhawk helicopters and other planes that few US contractors knew how to maintain.

If it were all about the money, that would be quite scandalous, said Hartung, director of the armaments and security program at the Center for International Policy, of cases where the Pentagon’s dependence on subcontractors turned against him. But the fact that it undermined the mission and put the troops at risk is even more scandalous.

Earlier this year, before Biden began the final US withdrawal from Afghanistan, there were far more contractors in Afghanistan, as well as Iraq, than US troops.

The United States has seen about 7,000 military personnel die in all post-9/11 conflicts, and nearly 8,000 contractors, according to another study on the costs of war.

The Professional Services Council, an organization representing companies contracting with the government, cited a lower figure from the U.S. Department of Labor, saying that nearly 4,000 federal contractors have been killed since 2001.

A spokesperson pointed to a statement by the organization’s president, David J Berteau, last month: For nearly two decades, government contractors have provided broad and critical support to U.S. and allied forces, to the Afghan army and other parts of the Afghan government, as well as humanitarian and economic development assistance.

After the attacks of September 11, 2001, US officials adopted private contractors as an essential part of the US military response.

It all started with then-vice president Dick Cheney, the former CEO of Halliburton. Halliburton received more than $ 30 billion to help establish and manage bases, feed troops and carry out other work in Iraq and Afghanistan by 2008, according to the study.

Cheney and defense contractors argued that using private contractors for work done by the military in previous wars would reduce the US military and be more efficient and cost effective.

By 2010, Pentagon spending had increased by more than a third, as the United States waged dual wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. In a post-9/11 American, politicians vied to show support for the military in a country that had become much more security-conscious.

Any member of Congress who does not vote for the funds we need to defend this country will seek new employment after next November, according to the study Harry Stonecipher, then vice president of Boeing, telling the Wall Street Journal the month following the attacks. .

And up to a third of Pentagon contracts went to just five arms suppliers. Last year, for example, the money Lockheed Martin single-handedly secured from Pentagon contracts was one and a half times the total budgets of the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development, according to study.

The Pentagon has made more contracts than it could oversee, lawmakers and government special investigators have said.

For example, a Florida Republican Party official made millions on what lawmakers accused of excess profit when the United States awarded a one-of-a-kind contract for fuel convoys from Jordan to the United States. ‘Iraq, the study notes.

The electrocution of at least 18 servicemen by improper wiring at bases in Iraq, some blamed on contractor Kellogg, Brown and Root, was another of many instances where government investigations revealed logistics and security work. poor quality reconstruction.

The astonishing victory of the Taliban last month in Afghanistan now draws attention to even more serious consequences: the extent to which the United States’ dependence on contractors may have compounded the difficulties of the forces of the United States. Afghan security.

Jodi Vittori, a former Air Force Lt. Col. and corruption and fragile states specialist at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, who was not involved in the study, underlines the United States’ insistence that the The Afghan Air Force uses American-made helicopters as an example.

The Afghans preferred Russian helicopters, which were easier to fly, could be serviced by Afghans, and were suitable for harsh Afghanistan. So, when US contractors withdrew with US troops this year, taking with them their knowledge of how to maintain US-supplied planes, senior Afghan leaders complained bitterly to the United States. that it had deprived them of an essential advantage over the Taliban.

Hartung, like others, also pointed to the corruption engendered by the vaguely controlled billions of dollars the United States poured into Afghanistan as one of the main reasons why the United States-backed Afghan government lost control. popular support and Afghan fighters lost morale.

Hillary Clinton, then Secretary of State under President Barack Obama, accused defense contractors at risk in war zones of resorting to payments to armed groups, making protection money one the biggest sources of funding for the Taliban.

The United States has also relied, in part, on defense contractors to carry out one of the tasks most critical to its hopes for success in Afghanistan, helping to establish and train a Afghan army and other security forces capable of resisting armed groups, including the Taliban.

Tellingly, Vittori said, it was the Afghan commandos who received constant training from US special operations forces and others who waged most of the fighting against the Taliban in the past month.

Relying less on private contractors and more on the US military as in past wars could have given the United States a better chance of victory in Afghanistan, Vittori noted.

She said that would have meant that US presidents would have accepted the political risks of sending more US troops to Afghanistan and collecting more body bags from US troops.

The use of contractors allowed America to wage a war that many Americans forgot we were waging, Vittori said.

