US Climate Equity Office debuts, but on a small budget





The federal government needs a tailor.

At least, that’s how John Balbus sees it. As the interim director of the first-ever Office of Climate Change and Health Equity in the Department of Health and Human Services, Balbus says the federal government already has many of the pieces it needs to help communities move forward. become more resilient to climate change. It also has what it takes to support communities that have been marginalized for too long and have seen their health suffer.

He just needs to put them together.

“You don’t have to say, ‘OK, you’re working on health equity, come into this other room now and work on climate change,’” he told E&E News last week. “The work is the same. It must be completely integrated and unified.

After a summer in which heat waves, wildfires and hurricanes have highlighted how deadly climate change can be – especially among vulnerable populations – the need for a federal office focused on climate change and equity has perhaps never been greater, officials said.

“The West is on fire, Louisiana is clubbed, in one place it is a deluge of water and in another place it is lacking – clearly these extremes are bad for our health, so we have to do whatever it takes. we can, ”the HHS secretary said. Xavier Becerra said at a press conference establishing the office two weeks ago.

Indeed, just days after that, the EPA released a peer-reviewed report detailing all of the ways climate change would disproportionately affect people of color. Among other findings, the report describes how black Americans are 40% more likely to live in areas with the highest expected increases in extreme temperature-related deaths, and how Hispanics and Latinos are 43% more likely to live. in areas where the planned reductions are greatest. in working hours due to extreme temperatures.

The same populations living in climate-vulnerable places are also more likely to suffer from chronic health conditions that make them even more at risk during extreme weather conditions.

Balbus himself is no stranger to these problems. He leads the office on the details from his position as Senior Advisor for Public Health at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and is the author of the Fourth National Climate Assessment Chapter on Human Health Impacts.

His former boss, Linda Birnbaum, who led the NIEHS for a decade, called Balbus’s work on the ground “inspiring.”

“Climate change has always been her baby,” she said, adding that it is “very exciting that there is finally recognition at the department level that there needs to be special attention to the effects of climate change on human health “.

After two weeks of work, Balbus says he already has a “very large plate”.

The office’s priorities include everything from promoting innovation in climate change adaptation and resilience in underprivileged communities to promoting training opportunities among climate and health staff, to partnerships. with nonprofit, private sector and community groups; and even assisting with regulatory efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout the health care sector.

Collaboration with NOAA is already underway to ensure that the health agency’s seasonal forecasts are “connected to response mechanisms,” allowing local health systems to prepare for extreme weather conditions. The office is also in partnership with the National Academy of Medicine, which recently launched its own initiative on climate change and health.

Balbus told E&E News he expects office staff to help ensure infrastructure investments made by the federal government will increase climate resilience and reduce health disparities. He noted that lack of access to green spaces, adequate transportation and nutrition are all things that negatively impact the health of communities of color and make them more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

He also wants the office to focus on reducing emissions from the health sector itself, which is responsible for around 8.5% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The federal government is a major health care provider in its own right, operating hospitals through the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Indian Health Service. HHS is already responsible for reducing emissions from these facilities to meet President Biden’s goals of reducing federal greenhouse gas emissions.

HHS also has considerable influence over private sector hospitals. Balbus and Becerra have indicated they will give serious consideration to proposals from climate-conscious health policy specialists who have said the agency should take advantage of reimbursement policies from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to pressure hospitals to that they reduce their own emissions (Greenwire, December 8, 2020). ).

“We will use each authority to its greatest advantage because it is time to tackle climate change now. And if we believe there is a way to do it and if we have the tools and the authorities to do it, we will act, ”Becerra said at a press conference last month.

Likewise, Balbus said the new office is coordinating with the Administration for Children and Families office to see how their low-income home energy assistance program – which traditionally focuses on heating needs – could be used to provide better access to air conditioning to economically disadvantaged families. (Greenwire, August 23).

“It’s an example of the kind of thing we’re looking to do,” he said.

“Small engine that could”

While the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity has seemingly endless priorities, there are concerns that it does not have enough resources to do the job.

The Biden administration asked Congress for $ 3 million to fund the office, which would pay about eight employees. Right now, many board members are like Balbus – on the details of other parts of HHS to fund their positions.

“It’s a very small budget for what needs to be done,” Birnbaum said.

Ed Maibach, who heads the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University, agrees.

“The amount of work they need to do to prepare the HHS and our federal government for climate change is simply more than this brand new office is capable of doing,” he said. “It should be doubled or quadrupled immediately and given a budget commensurate with the tasks assigned to them.”

It was not lost on Becerra, who last month called the office “the little engine that could” and said he hoped to see the office grow over time.

“This office will become a permanent fixture within HHS, and it will grow because the need, the challenges, are absolutely there,” he said.

Balbus added that he hoped to “complement” this staff with fellows and interns – and that some fellowships with the office would be offered specifically to minorities to ensure that the office “reflects the diversity of the people we serve.”

Maibach also questioned what success the office could achieve, given that – according to surveys by its Center for Climate Change Communication – “most people think climate change is a penguin and polar bear problem.” .

“They don’t understand that our skin is at stake, literally, in our own health,” he said.

But Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation’s Resilience Center, said sometimes having a small group of people dedicated to a cause can be enough.

His organization has sponsored “heat director” positions in cities around the world, including Miami, as part of this philosophy (Greenwire, June 1).

“Having someone waking up every day to think about climate change, especially for vulnerable people, will have positive impacts on health,” she said. “These communities did not have a voice, and putting this team of eight people in the federal government is a big problem.”

Arsenio Mataka, senior advisor for climate change and health equity in the office of the HHS Assistant Secretary for Health, echoed the prospect.

He compared the new climate change office to his experience in the California government, where he worked with Becerra at the California Department of Justice and was the senior environmental justice official at the California EPA between 2011. and 2017.

“When I got to CalEPA the first thing they thought about was not environmental justice – it was the traditional view of the environment and ‘don’t talk about race or poor people’,” he said. -he declares. “It took an internal effort to move and change that.”

Having an office within HHS dedicated to climate change and equity, he said, would have a similar effect on the health sector.

“You have to build the infrastructure within government to solve these problems,” he said. “And we’re just getting started. “

