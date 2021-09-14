The government supports entrepreneurs across the UK with 600 million start-up loans outside London.





Loans to small businesses outside London have crossed the £600m mark through the government-backed Start Up Loans scheme. The Northwest received the most funding outside of London, with £600 million loaned out to woodworking businesses in Northern Ireland. It is run by British Business Bank with dedicated business advice to 25,000 people.

The government’s Start Up Loans initiative has provided $600 million in loans to businesses outside of London, providing extensive support for entrepreneurship across the UK home country and region.

Loans have been granted to a variety of businesses, including businesses that make vegan bags in Yorkshire, custom wooden furniture in Northern Ireland, and rum cakes in the Lake District.

Businesses and entrepreneurs in North West England took out the most outside London with a total of over 94 million, followed by South East with over 81 million and Yorkshire and the Humber with over 68 million.

Aspiring business owners can get up to $25,000 through Start Up Loans, run by British Business Bank, to provide support that may have been difficult to get a commercial bank loan. The initiative also provides mentoring to those starting a business and provides extensive support to female entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs from ethnic backgrounds, and previously unemployed entrepreneurs.

These figures reflect the broad and diverse entrepreneurial spirit of the UK and underscore the success of programs that support business owners of all backgrounds, regardless of the country or industry in which they are based, as government expands opportunities. all over the UK.

Small Business Minister Paul Scully said:

Creativity and dynamism abounds across the UK, but without funding and support, it is difficult to fully unleash the entrepreneurial spirit that makes this country great.

The Startup Loan Program has helped diverse entrepreneurs across the UK to shape their business ideas, level the nation as a whole and enable talented business leaders of all backgrounds to thrive.

According to the latest figures, 40% of start-up loans went to female business leaders, 20% to ethnic minority backgrounds and about 35% to people who were previously unemployed.

£600 million beneficiary

It was Will Smith from Comber, Down County, Northern Ireland who received £600m from the Startup Loan Program. In January 2020, he launched Woodwork by Will, a customized wooden furniture company with a loan of 60 million won. He invested that money in essential machines and table saws.

Before taking out the loan, he was using his friend’s machine for a bigger job. Now that he has his own machine, a job that used to take three days can be completed in half a day, producing higher quality artisan products.

Will Smith, founder of Woodwork by Will, said:

The support I received from British Business Bank made my business 12 months faster than it was originally.

I found the whole process with the bank to be very simple and I would not hesitate to recommend startup loans to other entrepreneurs. I would say that this type of investment early on is essential if you are serious about growth.

The mentoring element is especially suitable for people who are starting their own business but do not necessarily have a business background. Mentoring suggestions from successful entrepreneurs in areas such as marketing, legal matters and insurance helped me to move in the right direction right from the start.

Richard Bearman, Managing Director of Start Up Loans, said:

Providing $600 million in funding to new businesses outside of London is a major milestone for the government-funded start-up loan program and reflects the wide diversity and ambition of small businesses across the country.

We have always been committed to providing support and funding to small and medium-sized businesses from all over the country, especially in poor areas where people may have a hard time getting funding, and this milestone is a tribute to it.

We are proud that our lending, mentoring and support for aspiring and established entrepreneurs are helping support the Build Back Better agenda, and we are excited to help Will make his dream a reality. .

