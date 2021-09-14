US Face Real Democracy Battle Against Far Right, Says Hillary Clinton | US News





Hillary Clinton said the United States is still in a real battle for our democracy against far-right pro-Trump forces, seeking to empower minorities and reverse women’s rights.

At a Guardian Live online event Monday, Clinton rebuffed suggestions that the world is now witnessing the twilight of American democracy, but said: I believe we are fighting for the future of our country.

The former secretary of state and presidential candidate, speaking from her family home in Chappaqua, New York, said she believed there was majority support for Joe Bidens’ huge investment program in infrastructure and budget support for families.

But the other side wants to rule by the minority, she told Guardian reporter Jonathan Freedland. He has a very powerful weapon in the systematic obstruction of the Senate to rule by the minority. He wants to change the electoral laws so as not to lose the elections, despite the will of the people.

Clinton was referring to a series of state laws promoted by Republicans aimed at restricting access to the ballot. She also touched on what she called the insane and dysfunctional electoral college system, whereby she won the popular vote in 2016 by three million votes but was defeated by Donald Trump by tens of thousands in just a few. States of the battlefield, a loss that haunted her long afterward.

I thought about it every day during the four years of his administration, but I think what’s really, most concerning is that he continues to be destructive, she said.

The January 6 insurgency in our capital was a terrorist attack, Clinton added, noting the parallel with the September 11 attacks. We are now much more concerned with insider threats, and some say you can’t take them, the planes stolen from the World Trade Center and the terrible loss of life.

It is a horrible external attack, but now we are engaged in an unfortunate but real very serious battle for our democracy against forces, led or inspired by Donald Trump.

Clinton was also asked about the abortion ban passed in Texas earlier this month, reversing women’s rights gains won a generation ago.

So you ask if I am surprised or discouraged. I am neither. I am not surprised because I have been involved in the women’s movement, the civil rights movement, she said. I have seen the forces that oppose progress when it comes to women’s empowerment, when it comes to the advancement of civil, political and economic rights. I know very well that the other side never gives up.

They are relentless in their vision of what a properly built society is, and from that point of view, white men are at the top and no one else is even close.

