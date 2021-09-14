Policy smog is blocking the UK’s net zero progress.





Climate Change Update

As for the UK and net zero, the Gigastack project is the politically preferred project.

You can see why. Demonstration projects are in the high-tech and high-hype area of ​​green hydrogen. It sits straight in the leveling country and combines ITM Power’s new electrolyzer plant in Sheffield with Ørsted’s large wind farm on the Yorkshire coast, with plans to power the Humber refinery at Phillips 66.

Project Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng visited the project last year and recently returned as part of the government’s hydrogen strategy unveiling. Gigastack received various government support last year, including £7.5 million.

It is a shame that it is being put on hold by government policy.

This follows CBI Director Tony Danker’s speech this week. A business lobby group’s complaints about tax increases for British companies made headlines. However, it was Danker’s comments on government policy on reducing carbon emissions that were noted as anomalies.

He suggested that Britain risks being “conceited” and “too proud of what we’ve done so far”. Ahead of COP26, companies looking to invest in the UK wanted “a plan, not a cliché” and “more details, less declarations”.

He has a point. The UK has reduced its use of coal, a regular political topic, from 40% in 2012 to less than 2% last year. But self-congratulations are pointless when Climate Action Tracker ranks UK policy along with other European countries as “insufficient” for Paris to meet Paris’s goal of limiting warming to below 2°C.

The lack of clarity and detail that underpins the UK’s various green strategies and ten initiatives is a recurring theme in conversations with management. There was hope that the long-awaited hydrogen strategy would realize the resource development expected to be critical to reaching net zero through the successful use of contracts for difference in increasing renewable power generation. Instead, the sector received another advisory, according to the CBI.

Graham Cooley, president of ITM Power, said: “The UK has not yet established a business model for green hydrogen and incentives, and this is what we need.” A slow pace risks losing investment, jobs and the ability to export to other countries, as recently pointed out by the TUC. “It has to be industrial policy, not just energy policy,” Cooley said earlier this year, awkward to the government who broke its promises to industrial policy.

Kwarteng, an instinctive free marketer, now accepts the role of the state in shaping and directing the transition to net zero. However, competition to attract investment in supply chains such as electric vehicles is likely to be fierce. This is an area that a businessman recently suggested to me that the government is still not involved. This week the Renewables sector welcomed the largest ever auction for wind and solar projects. However, a roadmap of more regular auctions and leasing rounds will be needed to provide the necessary long-term investments and meet government goals.

Doing more doesn’t mean just incubating shiny new technologies or pouring money into businesses (although the CBI claims the UK is underspending the US and EU on green investments). Sectors should be stimulated to make decisions about currently available options. “NS [steel] The industry is taking advantage of the fact that it’s not clear what the government wants,” said Ron Deelen, former president of British Steel, who now works as a freelance consultant.

Most of the products produced in the UK can be produced using scrap in electric furnaces, which could cut emissions by around 80%, Deelen said. However, the government’s stringent deadlines (after an independent climate change committee recommends decarbonizing the sector by 2035) and prospects for other emerging technologies, including hydrogen-powered “green steel,” have reasons for the sector to fluctuate.

Of course, it’s tempting for companies to wait for perfect, forward-looking technology. And we want the government to create an ideal policy to get us to zero. In fact, when it comes to climate change, it’s less perfect, but something more immediate should be where it is now.

