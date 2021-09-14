Experts Blame Plans to Install Thousands of Gas Boilers Across the UK | energy





At a time when experts say gas boilers should be abolished urgently, government plans require energy billers to subsidize the installation of tens of thousands of new gas boilers across the UK.

Experts say it is disconcerting that ministers should encourage the installation of new fossil fuel boilers instead of low-carbon alternatives such as heat pumps.

At least 20,000 new gas boilers will be installed under the Energy Company Duty (Eco) plan. The plan should fund improvements that require energy companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Long-term plans to replace obsolete gas boilers with older ones by offering discounts to the wealthy rather than focusing on more difficult but effective improvements, such as helping low-income households with home insulation, have been criticized in the past to replace them with more efficient models. .

In a consulting document released this summer without fanfare, the Ministry of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy laid out a plan for how the Echo should operate from March 2022 to March 2026. The government’s preferred option, shown in the page 62 document, is to install 20,000 new gas boilers in homes that currently lack central heating.

An additional 25,000 homes will have failed heaters repaired or replaced, which may include repairing gas boilers or installing new boilers.

A government plan to cut emissions from home heating, which accounts for about 14% of the UK’s total emissions and remains at stubbornly high levels despite 20 years of efforts to reduce it, has been disrupted since green housing subsidies failed earlier this year. .

At least 600,000 homes have been upgraded with insulation, heat pumps and other low-carbon improvements under the 2 billion green home subsidy announced last summer as the prime minister promises greener construction from the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the plan suffered from administrative problems and less than 50,000 households received the expected help. The plan was scrapped in less than six months.

The new heat and building strategy has been in preparation for months, but has yet to be announced. Time is running out before the UK hosts the Cop26 UN climate summit in Glasgow this November, but all countries will be asked to propose on it. Specific plans to reduce emissions.

Ministers are understood to be nervous over proposals that require that all homes with gas boilers be demolished and replaced within the next decade, as the UK’s home heating system dominates. The Treasury has also blocked proposals to subsidize the transition to low-carbon heat pumps or electric boilers and has urged ministers to ban new gas boilers from 2025.

Experts say the effective subsidy for new gas boilers goes against the government’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 68% by 2030 and 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels.

Jess Ralston, analyst with the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: Quality means homes that run out of fuel are stuck longer in dirty, more expensive and unhealthy heating systems. It’s wasteful and embarrassing when the clean heating revolution is just around the corner and it’s clear that gas prices are skyrocketing.

A parallel plan to improve the energy efficiency of social housing has eliminated fossil fuel boilers and opted for a lower CO2 alternative.

Making it the norm instead of continuing to rely on outdated, unhealthy and inefficient technology will help raise government eligibility for green housing and put households suffering from fuel poverty a key position for a cleaner and healthier heating future in the UK. It will help place them on the , added Ralston.

Jan Rosenow, European Director of the Regulatory Assistance Project, said: Paying people to install new heating systems that run on fossil fuels is incompatible with the UK’s climate goals. Rather than subsidizing gas boilers, policies to support the transition to clean heating are urgently needed. Other countries have stopped funding new fossil heating systems through public programs. Britain must set an example a few months before the world gathers in Glasgow. [Cop26] climate talks.

“While we are committed to the transition from gas boilers over the next 15 years, we do not apologize for supporting low-income households in the short term to replace a limited number of boilers,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy. Reduce energy costs and CO2 emissions by using the most of the 3.3 million measures installed as mandated by energy companies to date are insulation measures, and we expect this to continue in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/sep/14/experts-condemn-plan-install-thousands-gas-boilers-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos