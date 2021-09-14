What’s next for UK-China engagement?





September 13 What’s the next step in UK-China engagement? Britain’s evolving priorities, geopolitical developments and China’s new strategic framework

A major new report from the British Foreign Policy Group, co-authored by BFPG Director Sophia Gaston and Oxford University Professor Rana Mitter, warns that the UK still has a long way to go to engage with China effectively and constructively. Protect the country from the challenges China poses now and in the future.

The report acknowledges that the UK government has made significant progress in implementing new safeguards and developing a stronger strategy for human rights and global norms. However, the UK’s resettlement of China could be pursued with more confidence, arguing that it is still a work in progress and that there is much work to be done to strengthen Britain’s position. Because pursuing a balanced relationship entails regular points of tension, an effective balance of security and openness requires significant structural changes to the policy-making process. You need to build a system that can accommodate this in a principled and consistent way.

In light of the ongoing scrutiny required of the various points of engagement, the report establishes a three-fold model for making decisions about action toward China, categorizing choices around the nature, domain and interests of those decisions, so that governments can consider their impact. I suggest. in the round.

The report’s ten key arguments:

1. The UK should deepen and strengthen its institutional knowledge of China.2. Economic participation continues to provide opportunities, but we must be realistic about the nature of our negotiating positions.3. China’s participation in the COP is a key measure of Britain’s success, but it must be accepted that it recognizes the scope of its impact on climate action.4. We must pursue a firm line on human rights with China, and we must uphold these standards in our domestic and other partnerships.5. Even if Britain experiences a realm of geopolitical disputes or tensions with China, it must not merge with the Chinese people. The UK government must ensure that the decision to temporarily cut foreign aid spending does not create a void for China.7. We must strengthen the processes that protect critical national infrastructure and ensure future definitions of what is valuable to us.8. The UK will have to rely on its special capabilities in designing the governance framework of the future, which will cover many areas that are becoming increasingly important in China.9. The UK-China bilateral relationship remains unique, but we must also build and maintain the basis for a collective approach to China among our free allies.10. China is a striking example of the urgent need to integrate domestic and international recovery agendas.

