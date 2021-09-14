UK job vacancies hit an all-time high of 1 million as salaries rebound to pre-coronavirus levels | UK Unemployment and Employment Statistics





Employers bustling to hire workers amid widespread labor shortages since the lockdown helped bring the number of workers on company salaries back to pre-pandemic levels in August, official figures show.

Statistics Canada said the number of salaried employees increased by 241,000 in August to 29.1 million, bringing employment across the UK to pre-COVID levels, excluding London, Scotland and southeast England.

Jobs surged to more than 1 million for the first time since official records began in August, up 35% in all sectors of the UK economy in three months.

ONS said the lodging and food service sector, including hotels, pubs and restaurants, had grown by 75% in the past three months, reflecting the difficulty in hiring staff since the closure of a wide range of businesses across the UK.

Despite an increase in the number of salaried employees in August collected from HMRC data, ONS said employment in the UK was still below pre-COVID levels in official data gathered from the workforce survey for the three months to July.

The unemployment rate was estimated at 4.6%, down 0.3 percentage points from the previous quarter, but still 0.6 percentage points higher than before the pandemic.

Employment, which measures the share of labor between the ages of 16 and 64, rose steadily to 75.2% in the three months to the end of July, but is 1.3 percentage points below pre-coronavirus levels.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said the job market is showing signs of recovery, but will be more painful as vacation plans end at the end of the month and businesses struggle to hire employees.

She said pressure will ease as more people return to work and layoff plans end, but the UK labor market will remain volatile as it takes time to fill vacancies due to skills shortages and reduced availability of overseas workers.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the latest figures show that the government’s job creation plan is working and the unemployment rate has been falling for the seventh straight month. He added that the focus is on creating opportunities and supporting people’s jobs as they continue to recover from the pandemic.

