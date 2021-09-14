Oil Extends Gains Amid Fears Of US Supply Disruptions Due To Storm





Smoke rises from oil wells as the sun sets on the eastern flank of the Guiberson, Southern Calif., More than 16,000 acre blaze on September 23, 2009, near Moorpark, Calif.

David McNew | Getty Images

Oil prices extended their gains on Tuesday, hovering near a six-week high, a sign that another storm could affect production in Texas this week, even as the US industry struggles to restore production after that Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast.

Brent crude rose 15 cents, or 0.2% to $ 73.66 a barrel at 0048 GMT, after gaining 0.8% the day before. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also climbed 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $ 70.68 a barrel, after rising 1.1% on Monday.

Both benchmarks were hovering near their highs since the start of August the day before.

Evacuations were underway Monday from oil rigs off the United States in the Gulf of Mexico as oil refiners ashore began to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas, which was heading for the Texas coast with winds of 70 miles per hour (113 km / h), threatening the coasts of Texas and Louisiana still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

“Concerns about Nicholas prompted the purchase as it is likely to hit the area devastated by Ida, although the force is not expected to be as strong as Ida,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief research officer at Nissan Securities .

More than 40% of U.S. Gulf soil gas production went offline on Monday, two weeks after Ida hit the Louisiana coast, according to the offshore regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) .

“But the market rise will be limited as the summer driving season in the United States wears off and there is a potential increase in supply due to planned releases of oil from strategic reserves in the United States and in China as well as the possible resumption of oil exports by Iran, “Kikukawa said.

The US government has agreed to sell crude oil from the country’s emergency reserve to eight companies, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Valero, in an auction scheduled to raise funds for the federal budget.

Traders noted that China’s planned release of petroleum from Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPRs) could increase supplies available in the world’s second-largest oil consumer.

Hopes for further negotiations on a broader nuclear deal between Iran and the West were raised after the UN atomic watchdog reached an agreement with Tehran on Sunday on overdue maintenance of surveillance equipment .

Adding to the pressure, U.S. production from the seven major shale formations is expected to increase by around 66,000 b / d in October to 8.1 million b / d, the highest since April 2020, according to the monthly report on the drilling productivity from the Energy Information Administration.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), meanwhile, has reduced its forecast for global oil demand for the last quarter of 2021 due to the variant of the coronavirus delta.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/14/oil-markets-gulf-of-mexico-output-in-texas.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos