UK’s high childcare costs make low-income parents turn to food banks | parenting





A groundbreaking UK survey shared with The Guardian found that low-income parents and people with universal credit are turning to food banks because of the high cost of childcare.

More evidence emerged that such families are struggling to cope with child care costs as MPs discuss child care costs and availability in Congress on Monday and parents demand an independent review.

Among those surveyed, 16% of parents with a household income of less than 20,000 said they used a food bank to pay for childcare, and 1% of those who earn more than that said they should rely on charity.

Households with incomes below 20,000 were more likely to accumulate debt due to childcare costs (41% versus 22% of high-income households). They also had to reduce essential items such as heating, essential food or clothing and housing costs (34% vs. 11%).

Iona Hanrahan, a 38-year-old single mother from Newark, Nottinghamshire, went into debt after giving birth to her second child. The self-employed lawyer had universal credit because he did not receive financial assistance for his four- and two-year-old children. Both have been in the orphanage since the age of 6 months.

She said she had to close her claim because she was self-employed and had to pay child care upfront with no guarantee she would get a refund from UC with fluctuating income.

I’ve done my best not to claim benefits for something I’ve done reluctantly, but once you get into the system you’ll have to make a huge struggle to either accept it as your destiny or get out. I was punished for my hard work, I didn’t take the next step necessary to get my life on track, and I blamed it on breaking promises to donate child care that most of the time never happened.

Experts point to the survey as further evidence that the government’s plan to cut universal credit 20 times a week will impoverish more families, especially women, and drive them away from the workforce.

Mary-Ann Stephenson, director of the Women’s Budget Group, said the skyrocketing cost of childcare is the hardest hit for the poorest women. Too many women with more than one child feel that child support costs more than they earn. These women and their children are already living in poverty because of child support. A 20 cut on universal credit will only make things worse.

The survey surveyed more than 20,000 working parents and was distributed by more than a dozen organizations. In addition, the lowest-income person answered that they did work that did not meet their qualifications or experience (34% vs. 19% of households with a household income of 20,000 or more) and cited child support as the biggest factor. Decision to change work appointments (57% vs. 42%).

Single parents also said that of those hit hardest by costs, 40% said they bought their essentials with a credit card or credit card, 38% had accumulated debt, and 25% said they cut back on essentials.

Victoria Benson, chief executive officer of Gingerbread, said without adequate and affordable supplies, single parents are at a disadvantage as they are driven out of the workforce or locked in low-wage roles.

Affordable and quality child care is essential for every parent, but even more important for single parents. In this survey, 6 out of 10 single parents say they do not pay for child care at all. Single parents need better support to access and pay for child care. Without it, we would see a two-tier society with single parents on the floor.

In a Commons discussion on the economics of childcare on Monday afternoon, Labor MP Catherine McKinnell urged the government to begin an independent review, giving the government a clear vision to support low-wage and undervalued labor in early childhood education.

She said: Parents should not be left in a situation where they have to choose between their children and their career due to a lack of adequate child care, nor should they be forced to return home because women are not counted.

The survey was produced and distributed by Mumsnet, Pregnant The Screwed, TUC, the Fawcett Society and the Womens Budget, a survey by which the majority of parents believe that childcare in the UK is too expensive and that the government is not helping enough. Group, Gingerbread, Working Families, Fathers Education & Childbirth Activities, Music Soccer Fathers, Mothers Pukka, Tova Leigh, Black Mums Upfront, Young Womens Trust and Cathy Reay (single mother). Unweighted data were collected from 20,046 UK parents with at least one child under the age of 18 between 20 July and 31 August 2021, 97% of the respondents were women.

