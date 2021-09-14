UK job postings surpass 1 million for the first time in history





UK Employment Updates

Join myFT Daily Digest and be the first to receive UK employment news.

Official data shows that employers rush to hire, creating more than 1 million jobs in the UK in the three months to August.

The National Statistical Office said the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in the three months to July, meeting analyst expectations, down from 4.7% a month earlier. The employment rate soared to 75.2%. More timely data from HM Revenue & Customs showed that the employment boom continued in August, with 241,000 jobs in line with pre-pandemic levels this month.

According to ONS, the number of jobs in the three months to August reached 1034,000, exceeding the 1 million mark for the first time ever. Given the opportunity, more and more people are entering the labor market. Economic activity has declined, partly due to a sharp rise in the number of students working or looking for work, while fewer say they are caring for their families.

But, said Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, “these numbers still show the largest decline in the size of the labor market since the recession in the early ’90s.” You are entering or looking for a job than before the pandemic. “The biggest risk we’re facing right now is that we don’t have enough workers, not enough jobs,” he said.

ONS said the young people who were hit hardest in the early days of the pandemic saw significant increases in employment and less unemployment and activity.

The positive numbers will support the government’s argument that the job market has recovered to a level at which it can withdraw wage subsidies and other emergency income assistance.

“The economy is now well-prepared for the holidays to come to an end,” said Kitty Usher, chief economist on the board of directors. Fill vacancies by investing in the domestic workforce in a post-Brexit world.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak added that the statistics “show that our job initiatives are working” and that the government’s focus “remains on creating opportunities and supporting people’s jobs”.

Some economists warn that unemployment could rise again in the coming months as the layoff plan ends. Many small businesses are still using it to support jobs that may no longer be viable, and older workers with long layoffs are particularly vulnerable.

KPMG economist Yael Selfin said the labor market could still be “unstable,” and it could take time to fill vacancies due to a lack of skills and a declining number of overseas workers.

ONS showed a slight easing of annual payroll growth in headline measures of average weekly earnings, which stayed at 8.3% for the three months through July, but this figure shows the impact of the pandemic, particularly the share of low-wage jobs in the fall of 2017. ONS said the best estimate is a base growth rate for regular income of between 3.6% and 5.1%, but cautioned that the figure should be treated with caution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/8dd70f6f-d557-487d-a55b-841a105930c2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos