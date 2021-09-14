Dollar Maintains Narrow Range As Investors Wait For U.S. Inflation Data





In this photo illustration, 2, 50 and 100 dollar bills are displayed.

Igor Golovniov | LightRocket | Getty Images

The dollar was little changed against other major currencies on Tuesday, as investors looked to US inflation data later in the session for clues as to the timing of the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening.

The dollar index stood at 92.622, after declining from a two-week high of 92.887 reached on Monday, while the euro changed hands at $ 1.18105, after rebounding from the low of Monday at $ 1.17705, its lowest since August 27.

An immediate focus is on US consumer price data due at 12:30 GMT.

Economists expect the core CPI, an index that excludes volatile energy and food prices, to rise 0.3% in August from July. Its annual inflation is expected to slow slightly to 4.2% from 4.3% in July.

Headline consumer price inflation is expected to weaken slightly to 5.3% from 5.4% in July.

“With the core CPI still above 4%, inflation is at a very abnormal level. Powell said inflation will be transient since March, but the Fed will likely have to adjust its wording in the next statement by policy, ”said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The Fed will hold its policy meeting next week. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Fed officials will seek an agreement to start cutting bond purchases in November.

“The cut this year is a done deal. The next question will be whether the Fed will raise interest rates next year. With persistent inflation, the Fed may not be able to afford to relax too long about it, ”Ishizuki said.

The yen eased slightly to 110,005 yen to the dollar but has remained in familiar territory in recent weeks around 110.

The limited movements in the currency pair have seen traders lower their expectations of market movements.

Implied volatilities on dollar / yen options have fallen to historic levels, with one-month volatility falling to 4.625%, its lowest since February of last year just before the pandemic.

Risk-sensitive currencies have moved little so far, with the British pound at $ 1.3836 and the Australian dollar at $ 0.7362.

As global equity markets hit record highs, supporting risk sentiment, some analysts are warning of growing headwinds to risk sentiment.

“Global risk appetite is heading into a more tenuous and turbulent phase. A jarring G2 is increasingly the problem,” said Alan Ruskin, macro-strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York.

“The US-China trade dispute has not found any solution. On the contrary, market forces dominate the quantitative targets, and the expansion of bilateral balances will again prove to be a source of tension,” he added. .

Many investors were also watching developments in China, where cash-strapped real estate developer Evergrande struggled to fend off credit issues as a relentless wave of regulatory action from Beijing hit big tech companies.

In the crypto market, Bitcoin fell to $ 43,400, its lowest level in almost a week and was last at $ 44,973, while Ether also fell to $ 3,283. .

