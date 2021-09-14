UK delays post-Brexit border checks on EU imports over fears of Christmas supplies





Cabinet Secretary Penny Mordaunt has announced that the UK will again delay the introduction of post-Brexit border checks on imports from the EU.

Paper checks, which were scheduled to be introduced on some products from October, are postponed to January.

Meanwhile, full physical inspections for agro-food and plant-based products are postponed from January to July 2022.

Mordaunt blames the coronavirus and rising shipping costs, which have put pressure on global supply chains that have sparked fears of a Christmas food shortage.

It comes after Food and Drink Federation CEO Ian Wright warned that food shortages in UK supermarkets could be permanent due to a supply chain shortage that was rejected on Downing Street.

About the delay, Wright said on Tuesday that food and beverage companies would be embarrassed because they had spent so much time and money preparing changes that were wasted as checks were delayed.

However, the pandemic has had a longer lasting impact on businesses in both the UK and the European Union than many observers expected in March.

In addition, a variety of factors are putting pressure on global supply chains, including epidemics and rising global freight costs.

These pressures are being felt especially in the agricultural sector.

Under these circumstances, the government has decided to further defer some elements of the new controls, particularly related to sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) products.

Iceland boss warns of Christmas food shortages due to truck driver crisis hitting supply chains.

This means that the requirement for businesses to give advance notice of agri-food imports into the UK will be introduced on 1 January instead of 1 October.

Meanwhile, the export health certificate is delayed from 1st October to 1st July.

The physical inspection of SPS goods at the border control station has been postponed from 1 January to 1 July.

The declaration of safety and security for imported goods is also postponed from 1 January to 1 July.

Full customs controls and inspection schedules will remain in place and will be introduced from 1 January.

Brexit Minister Rod Frost said: “We have a new pragmatic timeline for introducing full border controls as we want businesses to focus on recovering from the pandemic rather than having to deal with new requirements at the border.

Businesses now have more time to prepare for these controls, which will be phased in throughout 2022.

Governments are on track to provide the necessary new systems, infrastructure and resources.

The government said it will work closely with the mandated administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on the implementation of the new timetable given its delegated responsibility for agri-food control.

FDF’s Mr Wright said: The move punishes those who follow government advice and rewards those who ignore it. Until yesterday, officials were confident that import inspections would go as planned.

The repeated failure to implement full UK border controls on EU imports after 1 January 2021 undermines trust and confidence among businesses. Worse, it actually benefits British rivals. The asymmetric nature of border controls in the face of imports and exports distorts markets and places many UK producers at a competitive disadvantage against EU producers.

We welcome governments to acknowledge that supply chains are under extreme pressure. However, this is mostly due to a lack of labor and skills in all parts of the food chain.

Governments must provide financial support to prepare for the new deadlines for these import restrictions. The industry has tripled the investment in preparation, but despite the government’s guarantees, there will be no delays, just wasting this money.

Sean McGuire, Director of CBI in Brussels, said, “The extra time ahead of the traditionally busy Christmas period for retailers can help relieve pressure on the supply chain, especially given the current headwinds.

However, the impact will be temporary unless that additional time provides progress on the challenges facing the enterprise.

This includes new considerations from both sides on business proposals for tailored veterinary agreements that reflect the unique nature of trade between the UK and the EU and avoid majority confirmation.

If supply bottlenecks are caused by labor shortages, the UK should use the gift of immigration instruments to relieve short-term pressures.

