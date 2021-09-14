The UK government currently owns more than 150 startups.





British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak participates in a national “Applause for Caregivers” to thank the UK National Health Service (NHS) staff and frontline medical staff across the country fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FCO) held in London on 16 April 2020.

Tolga Akmen | WPA Pool | Getty Images

The UK government now has a stake in 158 start-ups after a series of taxpayer-funded loans have been converted into equity, the state-owned British Business Bank announced Tuesday.

Performance ticketing app Dice FM, craft soft drink brand Gunna and DIY computer kit provider Kano are among the government-owned companies.

The Future Fund is a fund launched by British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak in April last year to support British companies that have suffered difficulties due to the coronavirus. The rescue package was expanded last June to include companies based abroad. Startups were eligible to apply from May 2020 to January 2021.

The British Business Bank, which manages its so-called Future Fund program, said it has issued convertible bonds worth $1.14 billion ($1.58 billion) to 1,190 companies.

The convertible loan becomes a stake in the startup’s next financing, following the theory that the government can later earn a return on its investment.

On August 31, 158 of the loans were converted into shares, indicating that the company has raised additional private sector capital through an equity financing round.

Of the 158 loans converted to equity, 90 are for companies based in London and 4 are for companies based in Wales.

“The Future Fund aims to increase capital flows to innovative businesses during the height of the pandemic and ensure long-term value for UK taxpayers,” said Ken Cooper, Managing Director of Venture Solutions at British Business Bank in a statement. made,” he said. .”

“As a shareholder of many promising businesses, the Future Fund is well positioned to support and benefit from their continued growth,” added Cooper.

However, not everyone believes that taxpayer money should be used to help struggling startups.

Robin Klein, co-founder of startup LocalGlobe, said last year that Future Fund “risks misdirecting much-needed capital to the wrong parts of the economy.”

