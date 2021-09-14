Princeton ranked first by US News, third by Forbes





For the 11th year in a row, Princeton University ranked first in US News and World Reports’ annual ranking of top national universities. The university also ranked third on Forbes Magazines’ Best Colleges in the Americas list, an increase from its previous fifth place in 2019.

Tied for second are Harvard University, Columbia University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which ranked second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 2021 rankings.

For other Ivy League members, Yale University follows closely in fifth place, while the University of Pennsylvania is eighth, Dartmouth College 13th and Cornell University 17th. Outside of the Ivy League, Duke University’s position has grown significantly, securing a spot in the top 10 at ninth place, as it placed 12th in 2021.

The university ranked first in the Senior Capstone, defined as a culmination project that students must complete before graduation. It also ranked in the top 10 in five other categories, sixth in learning communities, fifth in undergraduate research / creation projects, eighth in computer science and third and fourth respectively in top teaching schools. undergraduate and top value schools.

We are always grateful when the University is recognized for its unwavering pursuit of its goal of being a world-class research institution with a distinct commitment to teaching at the undergraduate and graduate levels, wrote the spokesperson for the Ben Chang University in an email to the Daily Princetonian.

24-year-old Heather Madsen told the prince that while the university offers many opportunities that would be unattainable without this institution, she still sees flaws in the American education system.

I think the rankings are just a barometer of Princetons’ worth, she said. They should definitely be taken with a grain of salt, as the holistic experience at Princeton University cannot be summed up in one number.

A change to US News’ ranking method this year included a higher average of top college ranking factors, average class size, faculty salaries, and two indicators of student debt over a two-year average. place of data from previous years.

This reduces the year-over-year volatility of those ranking metrics, US News explained.

Additionally, in light of the growth of elective testing policies during the COVID-19 pandemic, US News lowered a threshold for the percentage of incoming students who submitted standardized test results. In previous years, 75 percent of new entrants were required to submit SAT / ACT scores, or the facility would be penalized in ranking for the standardized test category. This year, only 50% of new entrants had to submit test results before establishments were penalized in the rankings.

The Forbes Magazines Americas Top Colleges ranking has also changed its methodology to take into account the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The magazine did not publish a list in 2020.

As a result of the change in methodology, the University of California at Berkeley was named the highest ranked institution. It was the first time that a public university took the top spot. Harvard University held the coveted spot from 2017 to 2019, while Berkeley ranked 13th in 2019.

Yale placed second this year, followed by Princeton, Stanford and Columbia.

For those Americas Top Colleges years, Forbes gave the most weight to alumni salary (20%), while allocating 15% to factors such as debt, return on investment, graduation rate and placement on Forbes’ list of American leaders. The new methodology also diverged from Forbes’ previous system by now taking into account the average number of years it took for students to pay their tuition.

Forbes explained this refined methodology as a product of reflection during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on higher education. The magazine now considers the accessibility of education for low-income students by considering the percentage of undergraduate Pell scholarship recipients at each institution.

Pell Scholarships are federal scholarships awarded to students from low-income households to fund their college education and do not need to be repaid. At Harvard, 12% of undergraduates receive a Pell Scholarship, while Pell Scholarship recipients make up 27% of the Berkeley student body.

At Princeton, 22% of the class of 2025 are eligible for Pell Grants, which likely contributes to his third place.

However, for US News Top Performers on Social Mobility, which considers universities with large[r] proportions of disadvantaged students awarded Pell scholarships, the university ranked 192nd.

According to US News, these lists are constantly evolving[ment]. The company also had to use data from fall 2020 or earlier instead of more recent data, due to complications from the pandemic.

Forbes magazine also reflected on the fact that they only rank a portion of U.S. colleges and universities, and elite private institutions still score high despite the fact that 80% of the nation’s undergraduates attend. public schools.

