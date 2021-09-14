COVID-19 Booster Jab Offered to High-Risk People 50+ in the UK | covid





The coronavirus booster will be provided to people over the age of 50 and those at greatest risk of the disease as part of a toolbox to control coronavirus during the fall and winter, following guidance from government vaccine advisors.

The Joint Commission on Vaccinations and Immunizations (JCVI) said earlier this year that a third dose of vaccination will complement immunity in those who may have weakened protection since completing the first dose.

Britain’s Deputy Director, Jonathan Van Tam, warned that the UK’s immunization program has prevented around 24 million COVID-19 infections and 112,000 deaths so far, but the pandemic is still active.

We know this winter can be bumpy at times, and that flu and other respiratory viruses like RSV [respiratory syncytial virus] It is likely to make a profit. With all this in mind, he said, a mantra is to keep everything at its best if you wish.

He continued, “I want to live as normal as possible from now on, and I want to spend a normal winter,” he added.

Data from the UK show that the protection afforded by two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines weakens within 6 months, but it is unclear how this will affect cases of serious illness.

Researchers in the Zoe Covid study at Kings College London found that after two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the level of protection increased from 88% per month to 74% at 5-6 months, and from 77% per month to 67% at 4-5 months. recorded as falling to For the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Additional data from Public Health England showed that hospitalization prevention rates for fully vaccinated people aged 65 years and older fell from more than 90% to less than 90% over a five-month period. The concern is that protection is lower in the winter, when cases are likely to increase.

JCVI recommends that all people 50 years of age and older, frontline health care and social workers, and risk groups receive a booster dose of Pfizer Zab, regardless of the first dose of vaccine, and at least 6 months after the second dose. The advisory panel has stated that they prefer Pfizer injections, but the alternative is at half the dose Moderna suggests for boosters when applied to European and US regulators.

The UK’s COVID-19 vaccine launch began in December last year in nine priority groups: the elderly, those who are clinically extremely vulnerable, and health and social workers, who are expected to have the most weakened immunity.

As per the JCVI guidelines, boosters are given to the same 9 priority groups, subdividing the groups as before. Those under 50 may not need additional injections as younger people tend to develop stronger immune responses, but JCVI will do more on this issue.

JCVI’s interim advice in June urged the NHS to prepare a booster program as early as this month, but ministers were eager to get final advice from their advisors before proceeding. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines for use as boosters.

JCVI was awaiting data from several major studies, including the UK’s Cov-Boost study.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC Radio 4s Today program that the government has accepted JCVI’s final advice and, if possible, will administer a COVID-19 booster concurrently with the flu shot.

This is probably the last piece of the puzzle we can turn this virus from a pandemic into an endemic, and by next year we hope to be in a position to deal with this virus with an annual vaccination program just like the flu.

The move comes after the UK’s Chief Medical Officer (CSO) announced Monday that it recommends a coronavirus vaccine for all ages 12 to 15, after reviewing the far-reaching impact of such vaccination on children’s health and education. . The risk of covid is very low in the age group, but some children are ill, and widespread vaccination is expected to reduce the number of transmissions and school outbreaks that impede education.

The launch of the booster has proven to be a controversial issue, given that many other countries do not yet have sufficient supplies to vaccinate the most vulnerable. Even for the Delta variant, the vaccine efficacy against severe Covid was so high that the dose to the general population was found to be too high, according to an expert review published in The Lancet on Monday by an international group of scientists, including parts of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). is not appropriate at this stage.

Of course, as public health workers, we have a strong view that it is very important that no one of us is completely safe until the world has access to a vaccine and until everyone has access to it, Van Tam said. Likewise, our task is to define what is best for the UK and that’s what JCVI has done.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/14/covid-boosters-offered-to-all-uk-over-50s-jcvi-watchdog-confirms

