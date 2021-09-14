Oil hits 6-week high as Storm Nicholas hits Gulf of US





An oil storage tank and pipeline equipment is seen during a Department of Energy visit to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, the United States, June 9, 2016. REUTERS / Richard Carson

U.S. energy companies brace for yet another storm amid Ida’s slow recovery Over 40% of U.S. Gulf oil, gas production still shut down after IdaIEA sees oil demand rebound from 1.6 million bpd in October

LONDON, Sept. 14 (Reuters) – Oil prices hit their six-week high on Tuesday as Hurricane Nicholas weakened into a tropical storm, with the threat of widespread flooding and power outages in the Texas and Louisiana, and while the International Energy Agency forecast a rebound in demand for the remainder of the year.

Brent crude rose 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $ 73.86 a barrel at 12:22 p.m. GMT, after hitting a session high of $ 74.23. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 70.76 a barrel, after peaking at $ 71.14.

Both contracts rose for three consecutive sessions and were trading near their highest since early August.

Nicholas is the second major storm to threaten the Gulf region of the United States in recent weeks. Hurricane Ida killed more than two dozen people in August.

Evacuations were underway on Monday from the region’s offshore oil rigs, as onshore oil refiners braced for Nicholas. Read more

“Significant production disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico remain one of the price determining factors,” Commerzbank said.

About 794,000 barrels per day (bpd), or more than 40% of U.S. Gulf oil and gas production, went offline on Monday, two weeks after Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast, according to the offshore regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). Read more

After three months of declining global demand for oil, the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to rekindle the appetite for oil that has been suppressed by pandemic restrictions, particularly in Asia, the International Human Rights Agency said on Tuesday. energy (AIE).

The IEA sees a rebound in demand of 1.6 million bpd in October, and continues to grow through the end of the year.

Overall, the agency lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2021 from 105,000 b / d to 5.2 million b / d, but raised its 2022 figure to 85,000 b / d. j to 3.2 million bpd.

These forecasts are well below those of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries which sees demand grow by about 5.96 million b / d this year and 4.15 million b / d next year. Read more

Reuters Charts

Protesters on Tuesday prevented an oil tanker from being loaded at the Libyan Es Sider terminal, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) media office and a port engineer said.

On Tuesday, details of China’s plans to sell crude from its strategic reserves weighed on prices.

China’s state reserves administration said it will auction around 7.38 million barrels of crude on September 24, marking the first batch of sales for a rare release of strategic stocks.

Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; edited by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Jason Neely and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

