UK postpones EU product inspection until 2022

The Boris Johnson government had to postpone inspections of EU goods entering the UK until mid-2022 to prevent Brexit from exacerbating supply chain problems.

The measure means that UK exports to the EU will be subject to a full overhaul, while UK imports from European competitors will have no paperwork and no border controls.

“It’s ironic,” said one EU diplomat. “They talked about taking back control, but they’re shipping products to the UK that they have no control over. We are fine.”

The full postponement of the British border regime was announced in a low-key written response by Brexit Secretary David Frost on a day dominated by the government’s Covid-19 announcement.

“We want businesses to focus on recovering from the pandemic rather than having to deal with new requirements at the border,” Frost said.

Frost said delays in inspections, which could particularly affect food and agricultural products, are a response to supply chain problems that are the cause of the coronavirus pandemic.

Others argue that Brexit has exacerbated the problem, especially with regard to the UK’s labor shortage.

Meanwhile, while some EU officials suspect that the UK’s border control system is not yet fully prepared for the new rules, Frost insisted that the government is “smooth” to deliver the new system.

Under Frost’s proposal, customs declaration and control will be introduced on January 1, 2022 as planned, but safety and security declarations will not be required until July 1, 2022.

Prior notification requirements for agricultural imports into the UK will be introduced on 1 January 2022 instead of 1 October. This is a measure that will help prevent food supply disruptions due to Christmas.

Meanwhile, the new requirement for export health certificates, which was scheduled to be introduced on 1 October 2021, will now be introduced on 1 July 2022, 18 months after Brexit goes into effect.

Health certification for food and physical inspection of goods at border control stations due to be introduced on 1 January 2022 will now be introduced on 1 July 2022.

suggestion

The UK’s food and beverage sector says Frost’s final announcement will be “disappointing”. Companies made huge investments on October 1 to prepare a new import system.

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) said it had “unleashed the carpet” for businesses prepared for the new regime, following the government’s advice, and rewarded those who ignored it.

FDF chief executive Ian Wright said: “The repeated failure to enforce full-scale border controls on EU imports since 1 January 2021 has eroded trust and trust among businesses.” .

“What’s even worse is that it actually benefits our British rivals. The asymmetric nature of border controls faced by imports and exports distorts markets and places many UK producers at a competitive disadvantage against EU producers.”

Wright added that the government will need to provide financial support to help businesses prepare for the new deadlines.

Cold Chain Federation CEO Shane Brennan said he welcomed a temporary extension, noting the difficulties created by Brexit.

“The government has again avoided a potential catastrophe for the Christmas food supply by kicking the can, but why should we ask why this happened again?”

