



Supermarket prices rose 1.3% this month, significantly boosting food price inflation as supply chain issues begin to affect shoppers.

Price hikes were most prominent in savory snacks, cat food, packaged cakes and pastries, Kantar analysts said, with Kantar saying that by September 5, the rate of inflation had more than tripled from the 0.4% figure in August. The month the price has risen since April.

The figure comes after several forecasts by business leaders about rising cost of living in the fall, sparked by the Covid and Brexit turmoil, including a shortage of delivery drivers.

Consumer goods manufacturers such as Nestl, Procter & Gamble and Unilever have said they should raise prices, and retailers predict that the cost of refilling trolleys will rise if the disruption continues.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insights at Kantar, said: transaction complete. Excluding the beginning of last year’s lockdown, this is the lowest level recorded in the 15 years we’ve been tracking this data.

The price increase is due to a major shift in shopper behavior as schools reopen after summer break and many workers return to the office.

Online grocery sales fell from 13% four weeks ago to 12.2% of the total grocery market in September as people started spending more in stores. The average online store is currently worth 78.28, which is almost 17 below its peak at the beginning of the pandemic.

McKevitt said this reflects the shift to eating out and ready-to-eat as life gets busier, with frequent small trips to larger weekly or biweekly stores. Chilled ready-to-eat food sales rose 11% in September.

In the three months to September 5, take-home grocery sales across the UK fell by almost 2%, compared to strong deals last year when restaurants were closed for a period of time. Only Waitrose and Tesco increased sales in a changing market.

As commuters return to the office and back to school this fall, McKevitt said major lifestyle changes are on the horizon and he expects this will affect the way people shop.

In the first week of September, we measured the highest number of supermarket stores of the year, with more people going out and picking up outside of Easter. This hints at a change, and we can see shoppers more often avoiding larger stores for additional purchases.

But we shouldn’t expect to go straight back to pre-coronavirus patterns overnight from habits we’ve learned from lockdown. The needle will most likely settle somewhere in between.

